Kabul Attack: UN Says Health Facilities Shouldn't Be Targeted, Civilians Must Be Protected

UN’s Deputy Spokesperson, Farhan Haq, on Tuesday, November 2, said that a deadly attack on a military hospital in Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul is a reminder that health facilities should never be a target and that all civilians must be protected. The attack was targeted on Afghanistan’s biggest military hospital, Mohammad Daud Khan hospital which comprises 400 beds. The Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for the military hospital attack that killed several people, including the Taliban's top military commander Qari Qayum Hamdullah, and left another 50 injured.

Following the attack, Farhan said, “We express condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and a swift recovery to the many people who were injured.”

"This is a reminder that health facilities and infrastructure are not a target and that all civilians must be protected,” he added while briefing reporters in New York.

Kabul hospital attack

Two massive explosions were carried out near the entrance of the hospital in Kabul. A suicide bomber and a gunman had entered the hospital with explosives. A car full of explosives also detonated outside the hospital injuring over 12 people. Photos and videos of smoke billowing out of the building and sounds of gunfire surfaced on the internet. As per a witness Sayed Ahad, as told to EVN broadcaster, one of the blasts was a suicide attack.

The fighters had entered the hospital compound after detonating the first bomb at the entrance gate, one of Taliban spokespersons, Bilal Karimi told BBC. He also added that the Talibs shot and killed four attackers and captured one alive. Meanwhile, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told a prominent news agency that the Taliban military immediately reached the spot in helicopters and stopped the attackers at the gate, killing them all outside in the courtyard itself.

Meanwhile, it is to mention that the Taliban swept into Afghanistan’s capital after the government collapsed. Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman, and negotiator told The Associated Press that the militants would hold talks in the coming days aimed at forming an “open, inclusive Islamic government.” According to US President Joe Biden and other top U.S. officials, the withdrawal of American forces became an urgent mission as the Taliban nearly took over entire Afghanistan.

Image: ANI/AP