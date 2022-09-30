The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said that it is "appalled" by the "horrific attack" inside the Kaaj Educational Centre in Kabul. It noted that the "heinous act" has claimed the lives of dozens of adolescent boys and girls and offered condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. The statement of the UNICEF comes after 23 people were killed and 36 others were injured in the suicide attack that took place at the Kaaj education centre in Kabul, CNN reported.

Taking to its Twitter handle, the UNICEF asserted that the violence in and around education establishments is "never acceptable" and added that these places need to be havens of peace. In a tweet, UNICEF said: "Violence in or around education establishments is never acceptable. Such places must be havens of peace where children can learn, be with friends, and feel safe as they build skills for their futures. Children and adolescents are not, and must never be, the target of violence."

UNICEF is appalled by the horrific attack, early this morning, inside the Kaaj Educational Center in the Dasht-e-Barchi district of West #Kabul, #Afghanistan.



This heinous act claimed the lives of dozens of adolescent girls and boys and severely injured many more. pic.twitter.com/xWj7L7p95o — UNICEF Afghanistan (@UNICEFAfg) September 30, 2022

UN condemns attack

The United Nations has condemned the attack in Kabul and offered "deep condolences" to all those who have lost their loved ones. Taking to its official Twitter handle, United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan stated that Kabul has witnessed another blast amid the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan tweeted, "Amid deteriorating security in #Afghanistan, Kabul hit by another blast today. Many civilian casualties in the callous attack at an education centre in a Hazara & Shia-majority area. The UN family condemns the outrage, extending its deep condolences to all those in mourning."

Amid deteriorating security in #Afghanistan, Kabul hit by another blast today.



Many civilian casualties in the callous attack at an education centre in a Hazara & Shia-majority area.



The UN family condemns the outrage, extending its deep condolences to all those in mourning. — UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) September 30, 2022

Doctor claims 23 people killed in attack

Abdu Ghayas Momand, a doctor from Ali Jinah hospital, said that 23 people had been killed and 36 others were wounded in the attack. The people who have been injured have been taken to hospital for treatment. Most of the people who have been killed in the explosion in the Kaaj education centre are women. As per the CNN report, Khalid Zadran, the spokesperson of Kabul police, said that the students were appearing in a practice entrance exam of university at the educational centre when the attack took place. So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack on Kaaj educational centre.

The blast occurred in the Dashti Barchi neighbourhood of Kabul, which has members of Afghanistan’s minority Shiite community in majority. Zadran further stated that the educational center will be required to seek additional security from Taliban when they host events with big gatherings like study preparation, according to AP. Meanwhile, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah condemned the attack at the educational centre in Kabul and called it "great horror." Zabihullah in a tweet expressed sympathies for the families of victims and stated that necessary measures will be taken to punish the perpetrators.

Iran expresses concern over terrorism in Afghanistan

Iran has stated that terrorism in Afghanistan poses a threat to regional and global security. Zahra Ershadi, ambassador and deputy permanent representative of Iran to the UN, expressed concern over terrorism in Afghanistan and stated that its re-emergence threatens global and international security. She made the remarks during the United Nations Security Council meeting that Taliban must upholed its commitment to terrorism. Ershad called on Taliban to ensure the security of diplomatic locations in Afghanistan and stressed that the nation should not become a sanctuary for terrorist groups. She urged Taliban to have an inclusive administration. Notably, Taliban had promised it would run an inclusive government; however, not a single woman has yet been included.

With AP, ANI inputs

Image: AP