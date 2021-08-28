Kabul Blast: UK Confirms Death Of 3 British Nationals Including A Child; PM Warns Taliban

Suicide bombing attacks at Kabul airport on August 26 took the lives of three British nationals, including a child, United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confirmed. Over 100 people were killed in the Kabul terror attack at the airport. The twin blasts in the capital province of Afghanistan has slowed down the pace of evacuation efforts of countries aiding their nationals flee the Taliban-occupied Afghanistan.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Thursday, killing civilians including 13 US personnel. The Islamic State's Afghanistan affiliate, dubbed Islamic State Khorasan or ISIS-K, claimed responsibility for the attack.

3 British nationals dead in Kabul Airport blast

The three fatalities were from three different families, all waiting outside the airport trying to gain access to an evacuation flight out of Afghanistan following the Taliban's conquest of the nation. Two more British nationals were injured as well. One of the wounded was moved onto the airfield and was treated by military medics. The person is set to be evacuated to the UK.

Also, another wounded victim, who is a child, is being treated at a hospital in Kabul.

“I was deeply saddened to learn that two British nationals and the child of another British national were killed by yesterday’s terror attack, with two more injured,” said Raab in a statement.

“These were innocent people and it is a tragedy that as they sought to bring their loved ones to safety in the UK they were murdered by cowardly terrorists. Yesterday’s despicable attack underlines the dangers facing those in Afghanistan and reinforces why we are doing all we can to get people out. We are offering consular support to their families,” he said.

'If Taliban wants international relations they will have to give safe passage': UK PM

Consequent to the demise of three UK nationals in the Kabul terror attack, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson deemed the evacuation task at hand 'colossal in nature'. Crediting the forces for their bravery, he said, "This is unprecedented'.

"It is not easy for anybody to govern Afghanistan. The scale of evacuation is something we have not seen in our lifetime. We will shift heaven on earth to get you out, nobody should be in any doubt," he added.

PM Boris Johnson also revealed that talks with the Taliban are underway and that the terror outfit would be compelled to give safe passage 'if they want a relationship with the UK and the allies.

"If the Taliban wants to have any relations with the international community they will have to give safe passage," UK PM added

Twin blasts at Kabul lead to heavy casualties

Kabul was struck with two blasts on Thursday, leading to heavy casualties. US Force's members were also among those killed apart from Afghan civilians. According to Afghan and American officials, at least 60 Afghans and 12 Americans were killed in the attacks, while more than 140 Afghans and 15 US servicemen have been injured. However, several reports claim that more than 100 have been killed in the blasts. Officials have said that the death toll and injury toll may rise.

The situation in Afghanistan has hit a new low since the Taliban's takeover. Since August 15, people have been desperate to flee the war-torn country, dreading the supreme governing reins of the Taliban. The Taliban have imposed restrictions against the citizens and inflicted atrocities despite promises of respecting women and minorities in line with Islamic beliefs. Evidently, the liberty, equality, freedom and integrity of Afghanistan has gone for a toss.