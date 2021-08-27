Kabul Explosion: DSGMC Chief Says People In Afghanistan's Gurdwara Karte Parwan safe

Following two suicide bombings in the Aghan capital, Kabul, on Thursday, 26 August, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa informed that members of minority communities who have sought refuge in the Karte Parwan Gurudwara remain "safe."

"All the minorities who have taken refuge in Gurdwara Karte Parwan are safe #Kabulairport #KabulBlast," Sirsa tweeted.

Those at Gurdwara Karte Parwan safe: DSGMC

After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, many Hindus and Sikhs sought safety at the Karte Parwan Gurdwara, according to the DSGMC president. According to reports, two suicide bombers and gunmen targeted crowds gathered outside the Kabul airport on Thursday, killing at least 13 people. Sirsa, who spoke with the president of the Kabul Gurudwara Committee over the phone on Thursday, said he was informed of the situation.

'I just had a phone call conversation with S Gurnam Singh, president of Kabul Gurdwara committee who apprised me that today’s #Kabulairport explosion has happened at the exact same place where they were standing yesterday. We thank almighty that such thing didn't happen yesterday,'' he said in another tweet.

In the aftermath of the US troop pullout, the Taliban stormed across Afghanistan this month, gaining control of practically all major towns and cities, including Kabul.

Twin explosions

A second explosion was reported at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Thursday. The explosion happened near the Baron Hotel. The Turkish Defense Ministry verified it. "We have no casualties among our ranks," it said. The attack was confirmed by the Pentagon as well. Sources told Republic Media Network that the first explosion was caused by a suicide bomber and was followed by gunfire.

At least 13 people have died so far, with more than a dozen others injured, including US forces stationed outside the airport. Pentagon has confirmed fatalities of American citizens in the twin blasts at Kabul Airport, one of which was a suicide bombing attack. The US Embassy has issued an alert telling US citizens to "avoid travelling to the airport and avoid airport gates," following the explosion.

(with inputs from PTI, Image: Republic World/@relworld/Twitter)