Republic Exclusive | Kabul Faces Food Crisis As Prices Increase After Taliban's Takeover Of Afghanistan

In its latest exclusive, Republic Media Network has found out about an emerging food crisis in Afghanistan amid an already deteriorating situation.

As the Taliban strengthen their position in Afghanistan, the Republic Media Network has been constantly reporting from the war-torn country. In its latest exclusive, Republic has found out about an emerging food crisis in Afghanistan amid an already deteriorating situation. After the Taliban's takeover of the country, prices of groceries and other goods have significantly increased. Republic reported from a Kabul market and interacted with shopkeepers.

Food crisis develops in Kabul as prices surge 

According to Republic's report, the prices of vegetables and other things have hiked after the insurgent group took over the capital city on August 15. A shopkeeper who interacted with Republic informed that prices have increased by at least Rs 50, thereby causing a major issue for the shopkeepers. In addition, it is also being said that people are not buying anything as a result of these inflated prices. In its previous report, Republic Media Network had reported that prices of fuel have also skyrocketed in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover.

Taliban takes over Afghanistan

After months of offensive, the Taliban took over Kabul on August 15 after major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah fell without resistance. This was followed by a withdrawal of US and NATO troops after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan. As the Taliban breached Kabul, Ashraf Ghani, the democratically elected President fled from the country with some other officials. Soon after the terrorist group took over Kabul, chaos erupted as thousands have swarmed Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport in a bid to flee from the Taliban's rule. US President Joe Biden has defended his decision of withdrawing troops from the war-torn country. The Taliban is now in talks with ex-Presidents Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah for a 'peaceful power transition'. Evacuation of Afghans and other nationals is underway from Kabul airport which is under US troops' control.

