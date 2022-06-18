Kabul Gurdwara Attack Updates: 2 Killed, 7 Injured; PM Narendra Modi Condemns

Two killed, seven injured in attack on Sikh Gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital Kabul

Several blasts ripped through a Sikh gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday, killing two persons and injuring seven others, while security personnel thwarted a bigger tragedy by stopping an explosive-laden vehicle from reaching the place of worship of the minority community in the war-torn country.

In the latest targeted assault on a place of worship of the Sikh community in Afghanistan, Karte Parwan Gurdwara was attacked early Saturday morning and a gun battle between the terrorists and Taliban fighters ensued, said Abdul Nafi Takor, a Taliban-appointed spokesperson for the Interior Ministry.

The attackers were killed, Takor said, without giving the exact details about the number of the attackers.

He confirmed that at least one member of the Islamic Emirate forces and an Afghan Hindu national were killed in the incident. Seven others were injured and hospitalised.

(PTI)

