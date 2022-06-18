Kabul Gurdwara Attack Updates: 2 Killed, 7 Injured; PM Narendra Modi Condemns

Quick links:
(Image: Ms/Sirsa/Twitter)
Shocked by the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul. I condemn this barbaric attack, and pray for the safety and well-being of the devotees.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2022
"I appeal to Punjab govt and Central govt to provide security to Sikhs who are present there or bring them here (to India)," says Harjinder Singh Dhami, President, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on the attack on Gurudwara in Afghanistan's Kabul pic.twitter.com/0LjOnBp625— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022
Several blasts ripped through a Sikh gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday, killing two persons and injuring seven others, while security personnel thwarted a bigger tragedy by stopping an explosive-laden vehicle from reaching the place of worship of the minority community in the war-torn country.
In the latest targeted assault on a place of worship of the Sikh community in Afghanistan, Karte Parwan Gurdwara was attacked early Saturday morning and a gun battle between the terrorists and Taliban fighters ensued, said Abdul Nafi Takor, a Taliban-appointed spokesperson for the Interior Ministry.
The attackers were killed, Takor said, without giving the exact details about the number of the attackers.
He confirmed that at least one member of the Islamic Emirate forces and an Afghan Hindu national were killed in the incident. Seven others were injured and hospitalised.
Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka has urged the government to take care of minorities in Afghanistan.
A gurudwara was attacked in Kabul & people were made hostage, 1 Granthi was killed. Blasts & firing happened there. We appeal to Govt to take care of minorities in Afghanistan. GoI assured to help people with their Visa to come to India: Harmeet Singh Kalka, President, DSGMC pic.twitter.com/oiDcFLg3AL— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022
In the wake of the ISIS attack against Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Afghanistan's Kabul on Saturday, the Sikh holy scripture, Sri Guru Granth Sahib has now been safely evacuated from Gurdwara Karte Parwan. Republic TV accessed visuals of the holy scriptures being taken to a safe location after the terrorist attack. READ FULL STORY HERE.
Speaking exclusively to Republic, President of the World Punjabi Organisation, Vikram Sahney said, "165 Afghan Sikhs were still in Kabul when the attack took place. He explained that 86 people were serving as the staff of Gurdwara, luckily, most of the people were out. "I am saddened by the fact that heavy damage has been inflicted on the Gurdwara," he added.
#ISISAttacksGurdwara | The cowardly attack on Gurudwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all: EAM Dr S Jaishankar— Republic (@republic) June 18, 2022
Watch here -https://t.co/fI5plrOYNn pic.twitter.com/MUMtShhOtJ
SGPC Chief S Harjinder Singh "strongly condemned" the terror attack on Gurdwara Karta-E-Parwan, in which Afghan minority Sikhs lost life & property. In the aftermath, SGPC President has written an email to GOI urging it to immediately ensure the safety of Afghan minorities i.e. Sikhs & Hindus & evacuate them to India. "The incident is extremely painful & it has hurt the Sikhs living across the globe," SGPC said in a statement.
SGPC Chief S. Harjinder Singh strongly condemn terror attack on Gurdwara Karta-E-Parwan, Kabul in Afghanistan, in which Afghan minority Sikhs lost life & property. SGPC President has written an email to @PMOIndia @narendramodi @HMOIndia @AmitShah @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar (1/4)— Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) (@SGPCAmritsar) June 18, 2022
urging them to immediately take concrete steps to ensure safety of Afghan minorities i.e. Sikhs & Hindus & evacuate them to India. He raised that Afghan Sikhs & Hindus who were earlier brought to India & to be brought in future, should be given Indian citizenship. (2/4)— Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) (@SGPCAmritsar) June 18, 2022
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has condemned the attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul. In a Twitter statement, he urged the central govt. to provide immediate assistance to ensure the safety of minorities in Kabul.
Strongly condemn the attack at Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Kabul. Have heard reports of shots being fired at devotees, I'm praying for everyone's safety. I urge PM @narendramodi ji and @MEAIndia for immediate assistance to ensure the safety of minorities in Kabul.— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) June 18, 2022
Condemning the attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that Khorasan has a history of attacking minority Sikhs and threatening them to convert to Islam. He also called on all nations to show support for the Sikh community.
"I condemn the barbaric attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan Sahib by the ISIS Khorasan group. Khorasan has a history of attacking minority Sikhs in Afghanistan & threatened Sikhs to accept Islam or face another attack on Gurdwara. All nations must unite in condemning this violence against Sikhs," Sirsa said in a Tweet.
One saroop of Sikh holy scripture Sri Guru Granth Sahib has been safely evacuated from the Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul. Speaking to Republic, a source said that local Sikhs risked themselves in the fire and retrieved the religious text. They are currently on way to the residence of Gurnam Singh to maintain and worship it there according to its sanctity and principles.
S. Gurnam Singh, President of Gurdwara Karte Parwan, Kabul rescued one saroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji Maharaj 🙏🏻 Two saroop are still there inside Gurdwara premises.— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 18, 2022
More details awaited.@ANI pic.twitter.com/PgdYzkaEFh
Former Chief Minister of Punjab Capt. Amrinder Singh took to Twitter to condemn the attack on Kabul Gurdwara. In a tweet, he also urged MEA to ensure the safety of all devotees. Sources told Republic that 15 people are still stuck in the Gurdwara.
Deeply concerned to hear about the news of an attack at a Gurdwara Sahib in Kabul, Afganistan. Praying to Waheguru Ji for the safety of all the devotees & citizens stuck inside the premises.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 18, 2022
Urge the MEA to look into this matter & ensure the safety of all devotees.@DrSJaishankar
Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishnkar has condemned the "cowardly attack" on Gurdwara Karte Parwan by ISIS-K terrorists earlier today. In a Twitter statement. he said that the ministry has been "closely monitoring" the overall situation in Kabul. "Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community," the lawmaker underscored.
The cowardly attack on Gurudwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 18, 2022
We have been closely monitoring developments since the news of the attack was received. Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community. https://t.co/ocfuY0RBhN
Manjinder Singh Sirsa took to Twitter to express condolences for Savinder Singh, a Sikh resident who was killed in the Gurdwara attack. "Minority Sikhs have been facing multiple problems in Afghanistan & this terror attack has shattered their hopes of peace and harmony for Sikhs in Kabul," he said in a Twitter post. Savinder Singh's cremation is scheduled to be done later today.
Sawinder Singh, a member of the Sikh community and aged around 60 years was one of the victims killed during the brutal attack in Kabul earlier today at gurdwara. He was a resident of Ghazni and son of late Kishan Singh. His cremation is reported to take place later there today. His family currently resides in New Delhi.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday condemned the reported attacks on a Gurudwara in Afghanistan's Kabul. Issuing a statement, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that India was 'deeply concerned' at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in the city, and was closely monitoring the situation.
"In response to media queries on reported attacks on a Gurudwara in Kabul, the Official Spokesperson Shri Arindam Bagchi said: We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments," an official statement of the MEA read.
Video clip shows heavy smoke in the area. All terrorists involved have been neutralised by security forces.
#WATCH | Explosions heard in Karte Parwan area of Kabul city in Afghanistan.— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022
(Video Source: Locals) pic.twitter.com/jsiv2wVGe8
All the terrorists that attacked Gurdwara Karte Parwan Sahib neutralised by Afghan soldiers. Gurdwara Sahib now under Afghanistan Police control, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said in a tweet. ISIS-Khorasan claims responsibility for the attack.
Big Breaking: All the terrorists that attacked Gurdwara Karte Parwan Sahib neutralised by Afghan soldiers.— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 18, 2022
Gurdwara Sahib now under Afghanistan Police control
More updates on missing Sikhs awaited#Kabul #GurdwaraKarteParwan @ANI @PTI_News @republic @thetribunechd
Update on #GurdwaraKarteParwan— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 18, 2022
Total 5 people evacuated from Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul which was attacked by terrorists today morning.
3 Sikhs who were inside Gurdwara Sahib still missing. No information available on them yet. #Kabul #Afghanistan
#BREAKING | Kabul blasts: All terrorists who attacked Gurdwara Karte Parwan Sahib reportedly neutralised in Afghanistan, official confirmation awaited— Republic (@republic) June 18, 2022
Tune in here - https://t.co/fI5plrwPzf pic.twitter.com/mFlkjw2YbG
The security guard of Gurdwara Karte Parwan, who was killed in the attack has been identified as Ahmad. Meanwhile, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that 3 Afghan soldiers were injured in the clashes. 2 terrorists from the group dead.
Update on #GurdwaraKarteParwan— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 18, 2022
2 terrorists from the group which attacked Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul killed by Afghan soldiers. 3 Afghan soldiers also reported as injured.#kabul #Afghanistan @PTI_News @ANI @TimesNow @republic @thetribunechd
Update: 3 persons evacuated from Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul. 2 of them were injured and sent to hospital. While one guard of Gurdwara Sahib is reported dead#kabul #GurdwaraKarteParwan @PTI_News @ANI @republic @TimesNow @ABPNews pic.twitter.com/RFctQRhtpM— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 18, 2022
Here's the timeline of the Gurdwara attack:
•Attack started at 7:15 am Kabul time (8.30 am India time).
•3 people have come out; 2 of them sent to hospital
•Guard of the Gurudwara was shot dead
•3 Taliban soldiers wounded.
•Two attackers cornered by Taliban soldiers
•7-8 people are still believed to be trapped inside but numbers are not confirmed.
Timeline of Gurudwara attack & latest info with updates: Sources -— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022
•Attack started at 7:15am Kabul time (8.30 am India time).
•3 people have come out; 2 of them sent to hospital;
•Guard of the Gurudwara was shot dead;
•3 Taliban soldiers wounded; (1/2)
President Indian World Forum Punit Singh Chandok took to Twitter to request Modi govt for SOS assistance. "On 27th May 2022 I had forwarded the plea of Afghan minorities to Indian Ministry of External Affairs for processing of pending e-visa since last one year for 150 Hindus & Sikhs still in #Kabul. On multiple occasions raised concerns and still the e-visa is awaited. I pray that all survive," he said.
Alarming news from #Kabul armed militants likely from #ISIS as per Gurnam Singh the president of Gurdwara,have entered Karte Parwan Gurudwara.He is weeping & many of those residing in Gurdwara have been killed as per him .Requesting @narendramodi ji & @MEAIndia for SOS assistance pic.twitter.com/5iEtCLMTwH— Puneet Singh Chandhok (@PSCINDIAN) June 18, 2022
Taliban has distanced itself from the attack. In a statement, the Taliban's Ministry of Interior revealed that at around 6:30 this morning, a group of armed insurgents, whose identities are not yet known, entered a Hindu seminary in the Kart-e-Brown area.
"Before entering, they attacked the guards with a grenade, which caused a fire, and two of our Hindu compatriots, who were injured in the attack, were evacuated and taken to hospital for treatment. Then the enemies of religion and country wanted to detonate a car bomb in a crowded place. Fortunately, they did not reach their target and detonated the car bomb before reaching it. Explain that we do not have eternal life, praise be to Allah, the enemy is besieged in Darmasal and soon the area will be cleared by the grace and help of God Almighty," a spokesman for the ministry said.
Speaking to Republic Media Network, a source said that the road leading to Bagh-e Bala is closed. Notably, the attack has been carried out by two terrorists belonging to ISIS Khurasan. As security forces continue to clash with terrorists, Darbar hall of the gurdwara has been set on fire. According to the source, there are dozens of people inside the gurdwara, many of whom are being held as hostages.
The entire premises of Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Sahib Ji, Karte Parwan, 11th District, Kabul is set on fire between cross-battle security forces with militants, according to the latest reports. Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and the main darbar hall of the gurdwara are also feared to be part of the explosion.
25-30 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs were present in Gurdwara for morning prayers when the attack took place earlier today. At least 10-15 managed to flee away, while others are trapped inside or feared dead.
#ISISAttacksGurdwara | Afghanistan: Security guard of Gurdwara Karte Parwan killed in ISIS attack in Kabul city, 15 still trapped inside the Gurdwara— Republic (@republic) June 18, 2022
Tune in here -https://t.co/fI5plrwPzf pic.twitter.com/F6S1Mo6Wmn
Indian Foreign Ministry has expressed “concern” about the people killed, injured and trapped in the Gurdwara. In a statement, they said that MEA is “ closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments.”
We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city.— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 18, 2022
We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments. https://t.co/RFDRyGm6Xi
3 persons have evacuated from Gurdwara Karte Parwan, out of whom 2 of them were injured and sent to the hospital. The third victim was the guard of the gurdwara, which was killed. An ambulance has been stationed outside the gurdwara while victims are being transported to hospital.
Update: 3 persons evacuated from Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul. 2 of them were injured and sent to hospital. While one guard of Gurdwara Sahib is reported dead#kabul #GurdwaraKarteParwan @PTI_News @ANI @republic @TimesNow @ABPNews pic.twitter.com/RFctQRhtpM— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 18, 2022
Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted a video of the scene which shows smoke billowing out of the attacked Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, Afghanistan. 1 person has been reported to be killed, while 15 others have been trapped. Firing in the area is ongoing.
Breaking: Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, Afghanistan attacked by terrorists early morning today. Multiple blasts reported at Gurdwara Sahib premises. Had a talk with Gurnam Singh, President of Gurdwara Karte Parwan. He pleaded for global support for Sikhs in Afghanistan@ANI pic.twitter.com/bnYPMciyI3— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 18, 2022
#BREAKING | Multiple explosions heard in Karte Parwan area of Kabul city, Gurdwara Karte Parwan reportedly attacked by terrorists in Afghanistan; no casualties reported so far— Republic (@republic) June 18, 2022
Tune in here - https://t.co/hBNv8QJ045 pic.twitter.com/0v0NiL810Z