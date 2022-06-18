Last Updated:

Kabul Gurdwara Attack Updates: 2 Killed, 7 Injured; PM Narendra Modi Condemns

Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, Afghanistan was attacked by terrorists earlier this morning. In a tweet, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that multiple blasts were heard at the Gurdwara premises earlier today.

Afghanistan gurdwara attacked

21:30 IST, June 18th 2022
PM Modi condemns 'cowardly terrorist attack' on Gurudwara in Afghanistan's Kabul

 

18:36 IST, June 18th 2022
Afghanistan: Inside visuals of Kabul Gurdwara attack accessed

 

17:31 IST, June 18th 2022
SGPC chief appeals to Punjab govt & Centre to provide security to Sikhs in Afghanistan

 

16:32 IST, June 18th 2022
Two killed, seven injured in attack on Sikh Gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital Kabul

Several blasts ripped through a Sikh gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday, killing two persons and injuring seven others, while security personnel thwarted a bigger tragedy by stopping an explosive-laden vehicle from reaching the place of worship of the minority community in the war-torn country.

In the latest targeted assault on a place of worship of the Sikh community in Afghanistan, Karte Parwan Gurdwara was attacked early Saturday morning and a gun battle between the terrorists and Taliban fighters ensued, said Abdul Nafi Takor, a Taliban-appointed spokesperson for the Interior Ministry.

The attackers were killed, Takor said, without giving the exact details about the number of the attackers. 

He confirmed that at least one member of the Islamic Emirate forces and an Afghan Hindu national were killed in the incident. Seven others were injured and hospitalised.

(PTI)
 

15:42 IST, June 18th 2022
DSGMC chief urges government to take care of minorities in Afghanistan

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka has urged the government to take care of minorities in Afghanistan.

 

15:16 IST, June 18th 2022
Kabul Gurdwara attack: Guru Granth Sahib shifted to safe location from Karte Parwan

In the wake of the ISIS attack against Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Afghanistan's Kabul on Saturday, the Sikh holy scripture, Sri Guru Granth Sahib has now been safely evacuated from Gurdwara Karte Parwan. Republic TV accessed visuals of the holy scriptures being taken to a safe location after the terrorist attack. READ FULL STORY HERE.

14:42 IST, June 18th 2022
165 Afghan Sikhs were still in Kabul when attack happened, says Vikram Sahney

Speaking exclusively to Republic, President of the World Punjabi Organisation, Vikram Sahney said, "165 Afghan Sikhs were still in Kabul when the attack took place. He explained that 86 people were serving as the staff of Gurdwara, luckily, most of the people were out. "I am saddened by the fact that heavy damage has been inflicted on the Gurdwara," he added. 

 

14:08 IST, June 18th 2022
SGPC Chief Harjinder Singh writes to GOI, urges evacuation of Hindus and Sikhs

SGPC Chief S Harjinder Singh "strongly condemned" the terror attack on Gurdwara Karta-E-Parwan, in which Afghan minority Sikhs lost life & property. In the aftermath, SGPC President has written an email to GOI urging it to immediately ensure the safety of Afghan minorities i.e. Sikhs & Hindus & evacuate them to India. "The incident is extremely painful & it has hurt the Sikhs living across the globe," SGPC said in a statement.

 

13:55 IST, June 18th 2022
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann condemns the attack, urges centre for assistance

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has condemned the attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul. In a Twitter statement, he urged the central govt. to provide immediate assistance to ensure the safety of minorities in Kabul.

 

12:59 IST, June 18th 2022
BJP leader Sirsa says Khorasan has a 'history of attacking minority Sikhs'

Condemning the attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that Khorasan has a history of attacking minority Sikhs and threatening them to convert to Islam. He also called on all nations to show support for the Sikh community.  

"I condemn the barbaric attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan Sahib by the ISIS Khorasan group. Khorasan has a history of attacking minority Sikhs in Afghanistan & threatened Sikhs to accept Islam or face another attack on Gurdwara. All nations must unite in condemning this violence against Sikhs," Sirsa said in a Tweet. 

12:41 IST, June 18th 2022
 Sri Guru Granth Sahib safely evacuated from Gurdwara Karte Parwan

One saroop of Sikh holy scripture Sri Guru Granth Sahib has been safely evacuated from the Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul. Speaking to Republic, a source said that local Sikhs risked themselves in the fire and retrieved the religious text. They are currently on way to the residence of Gurnam Singh to maintain and worship it there according to its sanctity and principles.

 

12:24 IST, June 18th 2022
Capt. Amrinder Singh condemns attack, urges MEA to ensure people's safety

Former Chief Minister of Punjab Capt. Amrinder Singh took to Twitter to condemn the attack on Kabul Gurdwara. In a tweet, he also urged MEA to ensure the safety of all devotees. Sources told Republic that 15 people are still stuck in the Gurdwara. 

 

12:13 IST, June 18th 2022
Jaishankar condemns 'cowardly attack' on Gurdwara Karte Parwan

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishnkar has condemned the "cowardly attack" on Gurdwara Karte Parwan by ISIS-K terrorists earlier today. In a Twitter statement. he said that the ministry has been "closely monitoring" the overall situation in Kabul. "Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community," the lawmaker underscored. 

 

12:04 IST, June 18th 2022
BJP leader Sirsa expresses condolences for 60-year-old killed in attack

Manjinder Singh Sirsa took to Twitter to express condolences for Savinder Singh, a Sikh resident who was killed in the Gurdwara attack. "Minority Sikhs have been facing multiple problems in Afghanistan & this terror attack has shattered their hopes of peace and harmony for Sikhs in Kabul," he said in a Twitter post. Savinder Singh's cremation is scheduled to be done later today. 

 

11:50 IST, June 18th 2022
Delhi-based Sikh man killed in attack, cremation to take place later today

Sawinder Singh, a member of the Sikh community and aged around 60 years was one of the victims killed during the brutal attack in Kabul earlier today at gurdwara. He was a resident of Ghazni and son of late Kishan Singh. His cremation is reported to take place later there today. His family currently resides in New Delhi. 

11:26 IST, June 18th 2022
MEA condemns Gurdwara attack, says it is closely monitoring the situation

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday condemned the reported attacks on a Gurudwara in Afghanistan's Kabul. Issuing a statement, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that India was 'deeply concerned' at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in the city, and was closely monitoring the situation.

"In response to media queries on reported attacks on a Gurudwara in Kabul, the Official Spokesperson Shri Arindam Bagchi said: We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments," an official statement of the MEA read.

11:24 IST, June 18th 2022
Video clip shows heavy smoke in the area

Video clip shows heavy smoke in the area. All terrorists involved have been neutralised by security forces. 

 

11:03 IST, June 18th 2022
All terrorists who attacked Gurdwara killed

All the terrorists that attacked Gurdwara Karte Parwan Sahib neutralised by Afghan soldiers. Gurdwara Sahib now under Afghanistan Police control, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said in a tweet. ISIS-Khorasan claims responsibility for the attack. 

 

11:01 IST, June 18th 2022
Guard killed in the gurdwara identified as Ahmad

The security guard of Gurdwara Karte Parwan, who was killed in the attack has been identified as Ahmad. Meanwhile, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that 3 Afghan soldiers were injured in the clashes. 2 terrorists from the group dead. 

 

10:54 IST, June 18th 2022
Timeline of the Gurdwara attack

Here's the timeline of the Gurdwara attack: 
 
•Attack started at 7:15 am Kabul time (8.30 am India time).
•3 people have come out; 2 of them sent to hospital
•Guard of the Gurudwara was shot dead
•3 Taliban soldiers wounded.

•Two attackers cornered by Taliban soldiers
•7-8 people are still believed to be trapped inside but numbers are not confirmed. 

 

10:50 IST, June 18th 2022
IWF President urges PM Modi, MEA for SOS assistance

President Indian World Forum Punit Singh Chandok took to Twitter to request Modi govt for SOS assistance.  "On 27th May 2022 I had forwarded the plea of Afghan minorities to Indian Ministry of External Affairs for processing of pending e-visa since last one year for 150 Hindus & Sikhs still in #Kabul. On multiple occasions raised concerns and still the e-visa is awaited. I pray that all survive," he said. 

 

10:46 IST, June 18th 2022
Terrorists wanted to detonate the bomb in a crowded area: Taliban govt.

Taliban has distanced itself from the attack. In a statement, the Taliban's Ministry of Interior revealed that at around 6:30 this morning, a group of armed insurgents, whose identities are not yet known, entered a Hindu seminary in the Kart-e-Brown area. 

"Before entering, they attacked the guards with a grenade, which caused a fire, and two of our Hindu compatriots, who were injured in the attack, were evacuated and taken to hospital for treatment. Then the enemies of religion and country wanted to detonate a car bomb in a crowded place. Fortunately, they did not reach their target and detonated the car bomb before reaching it. Explain that we do not have eternal life, praise be to Allah, the enemy is besieged in Darmasal and soon the area will be cleared by the grace and help of God Almighty," a spokesman for the ministry said. 

10:41 IST, June 18th 2022
Road leading to Bagh-e Bala is closed, heavy traffic reported

Speaking to Republic Media Network, a source said that the road leading to Bagh-e Bala is closed. Notably, the attack has been carried out by two terrorists belonging to ISIS Khurasan. As security forces continue to clash with terrorists, Darbar hall of the gurdwara has been set on fire. According to the source, there are dozens of people inside the gurdwara, many of whom are being held as hostages. 

10:36 IST, June 18th 2022
Gurdwara premises on fire amidst clashes between terrorists and security forces

The entire premises of Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Sahib Ji, Karte Parwan, 11th District, Kabul is set on fire between cross-battle security forces with militants, according to the latest reports. Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and the main darbar hall of the gurdwara are also feared to be part of the explosion. 

25-30 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs were present in Gurdwara for morning prayers when the attack took place earlier today. At least 10-15 managed to flee away, while others are trapped inside or feared dead. 

 

10:29 IST, June 18th 2022
MEA expresses concern, says it is closely monitoring the situation

Indian Foreign Ministry has expressed “concern” about the people killed, injured and trapped in the Gurdwara. In a statement, they said that MEA is “ closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments.” 

 

10:25 IST, June 18th 2022
3 persons have evacuated from Gurdwara, 1 out of them dead

3 persons have evacuated from Gurdwara Karte Parwan, out of whom 2 of them were injured and sent to the hospital. The third victim was the guard of the gurdwara, which was killed. An ambulance has been stationed outside the gurdwara while victims are being transported to hospital. 

 

10:18 IST, June 18th 2022
Video shows smoke billowing out of Gurdwara as firing continues

 

Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted a video of the scene which shows smoke billowing out of the attacked Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, Afghanistan. 1 person has been reported to be killed, while 15 others have been trapped. Firing in the area is ongoing. 

 

