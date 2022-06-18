Kabul Gurdwara Blast: Accessed Visuals Show Extent Of Damage; At Least 2 Killed, 7 Injured

A Gurdwara in Afghanistan's Kabul was rocked by bomb blast on Saturday, killing two persons, including a Sikh, and injuring seven others. The Afghan security forces averted a bigger tragedy by stopping an explosive-lane vehicle from reaching the place of worship of the minority community.

The inside visuals of Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul's Bagh-e Bala neighbourhood accessed by Republic show it's almost vacant as damage done on the top floor can be seen. Another clip shows a person running for his life as blasts are heard in the background. One visual from inside the Gurdwara shows it completely damaged.

Afghanistan Interior Ministry said that the Gurdwara was attacked early Saturday and a gun battle lasting several hours between Taliban fighters and the terrorists ensued. He confirmed that one member of the Islamic Emirate forces and an Afgahnist Sikh nation were killed.

A vehicle full of explosives aiming to target the place of worship was thwarted before reaching its goal, the Interior Ministry said. The explosive-lane vehicle was detonated outside of the gurdwara.

India condemns cowardly attack on gurdwara

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar strongly condemned the cowardly attack and said that the government was closely monitoring the situation.

"The cowardly attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all. We have been closely monitoring developments since the news of the attack was received. Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community," Jaishankar tweeted.

He added, "We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurdwara in that city. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments."

ISIS-K affiliate, which has been active in Afghanistan since 2014, is viewed as the country's Taliban rulers' greatest security threat. The Taliban have started a massive onslaught against the Islamic State in eastern Afghanistan since capturing power in Kabul and other parts of the nation last August.

A lone Islamic State shooter opened fire in a Sikh temple in Kabul in March 2020, killing 25 people, including a child, and wounding eight more. As the attacker tossed grenades and fired an automatic rifle into the throng, up to 80 worshippers were trapped inside the gurdwara.