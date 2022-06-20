Kabul Gurdwara Blast: Afghanistan Envoy To India Assures Work Ongoing To Bring Back Sikhs

The 'Antim Ardas' of Sawinder Singh, who was killed in the attack on a gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, was held on June 20, at Gurdwara Guru Arjan Dev ji in Delhi's Tilak Nagar.

The Afghanistan Ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay was also present at the event along with an Afghanistan Embassy delegation.

The Antim Ardas or the 'Final Prayer' ceremony was also attended by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. He met the family of the deceased Sawinder Singh and also read out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter to them.

Later, when speaking to the reporters, Afghanistan Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay said that he condemns the attack.

He stated," This attack was not just on a Sikh gurudwara but the entire civilised population of Afghanistan. Sadly, this isn't the first incident in the last few months. We condemn this violent and henious attack."

"Sikhs have been living in Afghanistan for centuries. It's their country. We are in touch with several leaders & preparations are being made by the Indian government to bring those who are willing to come here," the Afghanistan Ambassador to India further said.

MHA grants E-visas to over 100 Sikhs & Hindus in Afghanistan on priority

Following the ghastly terror attack on Kabul's Gurdwara on June 18, the Ministry of Home Affairs has acted swiftly and granted e-visas to a number of Sikhs and Hindus living in Afghanistan on a priority basis. According to government sources, over 100 e-visas have been granted by the Ministry of Home Affairs after the terror attack on the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul wherein at least two people were killed.

ISKP claims responsibility for the attack

An offshoot of the Islamic State terrorist group (ISIS), the ISKP claimed responsibility for the attack on the Karte Parwan Gurdwara on June 18, which lasted for three hours and killed three people and injured many. The ISKP, claiming responsibility for the attack, said 'Abu Mohammed al Tajiki' conducted the attack and further added that a car bomb, 4 IED devices, submachine guns and hand grenades were used.

According to a statement by the Taliban, an explosive-laden vehicle intended to barge into the Dharamshala premises, however, it was stopped before entering the place. The attack injured two people, who have been taken to the hospital, the extremist group stated.

