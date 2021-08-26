Kabul In Chaos After Twin Explosion, Caused By Car Bomb And Suicide Bomber: Reports

In a shocking development, twin blasts jolted Afghanistan's capital city Kabul, killing at least 11 and injuring over 15. The first explosion took place outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul near the Abbey Gate. The explosion took place as a result of a suicide bombing, and it was followed by gunfire, as per Republic's sources on the ground. Following that, another explosion was reported near the Baron Hotel. The development was confirmed by the Turkish Defense Ministry.

Now, going by the reports of Sky News which quoted a British defense source, the twin explosion by caused by a car bomb and a suicide bomber. As per Sky News, the explosion outside the Baron Hotel is believed to have been a suicide bomber, while at the Abbey Gate, a car bomb explosion is suspected to have happened.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Baron Hotel- the second blast site, is at a stone-throw distance from the site of the first blast- the airport. The gate of the Baron hotel was targeted in the second blast, which is very close to Abbey Gate, the gate of the Kabul airport where the first blast took place, as is evident from the map below.

Pentagon confirms American casualties in Kabul blast

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby took to his Twitter handle and confirmed the American casualties in the blast. Confirming the news of the second explosion, he wrote "We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update."

We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

US embassy issues advisory after explosion outside Kabul airport

In a new advisory issued after the blasts, the US said, "There has been a large explosion at the airport, and there are reports of gunfire. U.S. citizens should avoid travelling to the airport and avoid airport gates. Those at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately."

Be aware of your surroundings at all times, especially in large crowds.

Follow the instructions of local authorities including movement restrictions related to curfews.

Have a contingency plan for emergencies and review the Traveler’s Checklist.

Monitor local media for breaking events and adjust your plans based on new information.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program(STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

Follow the Department of State on Facebook and Twitter.

(Image Credits: AP)