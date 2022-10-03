Kabul School Bombing Death Toll Reaches 43, UNAMA Says 'girls & Women Were Main Victims'

The death toll of the suicide bombing that was carried out on September 30 in Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul, at an education centre, has reached 43, according to the latest report released by the UN’s mission to Afghanistan.

A suicide bomber had targeted the Kaaj education centre. The attack was claimed by a local Islamic State affiliate group and was carried out in an area dominated by the Shiite community. Initial reports had informed that 19 people had been killed while 27 were wounded.

Human toll from Friday’s college bombing in #Hazara neighbourhood of Afghan capital continues to rise.



43 killed. 83 wounded.



Girls & young women the main victims.



Casualty figures likely to rise further. Verification process continues by UNAMA human rights teams in Kabul. — UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) October 3, 2022

However, as per the latest report by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), the death toll has soared to 43, while 83 sustained injuries in the blast. Moreover, the statement reveals that the main victims included girls and young women who were appearing for a practice university exam, stated a Taliban spokesperson.

Survivors of the blast stage protests

On Saturday, a large number of students took to the streets of Kabul with several of them claiming to be the survivors of the deadly blast. As per a report by Khaama News, the protesters condemned the ghastly attack at the Educational Center.

However, the student protestors were reportedly repressed by the terror outfit, Taliban, as it used shafts as well as electric duty gears and resorted to beating the student-protestors to disperse the protesting crowd.

Meanwhile, the women from Afghanistan's Hazara community also staged protests on Saturday in the country's capital against the suicide attack. The women protestors from the minority community dressed in black and chanted slogans against the genocide of their community.

Over 50 women from the community took to the streets and chanted, "Stop Hazara genocide, it's not a crime to be a Shiite.” The women also marched past a hospital in Dasht-e-Barchi. Several victims of the attack are currently being treated at the same hospital.

Meanwhile, the UNAMA cautioned that casualty figures could rise further as the mission’s human rights teams continue the verification process in Kabul.