Kabul: Taliban Opens Fire At Afghan Civilians Fiercely Protesting Against Pakistan

As the Afghan people continue to stage protest against Pakistan, the Taliban on Wednesday open fired at the protesters in the capital city, Kabul. In the exclusive video accessed by Republic Media Network, the Taliban is seen open firing at the Afghan citizens, who were protesting by chanting anti-Pakistan slogans.

Earlier on Tuesday, massive protests had taken place in Afghanistan outside the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul, where thousands of Afghan civilians including women had hit the streets chanting slogans of "Death to Pakistan" and "Azaadi". Following this, the Taliban's Badri force had started firing in the air to disperse the huge swarm of people, who were demonstrating against Pakistan outside the embassy.

As per the local media reports, several Afghan women, who were protesting, were locked up in a bank's basement to prevent them from joining the anti-Pakistan protests in Kabul. Not only this, TOLO News had informed that the Taliban had captured one of its photographers.

These anti-Pakistan protests in Afghanistan come a day after the Northern Resistance Forces commander Ahmad Massoud, who has been actively leading the Resistance against the Taliban, had issued an audio message to the Afghan people, urging them to rise against the terror group. In the audio message, Massoud had called upon Afghan people to protest the oppression in every possible manner. This came after the Taliban had bombed the Panjshir valley with the help of the Pakistan Air Force and with the ISI chief hobnobbing in Afghanistan.

After the Taliban stormed into Kabul on August 15, Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with his associates. Since then, several persons have lost their lives in the chaos at the Hamid Karzai International Airport with thousands of people desperately trying to flee the country. This includes the death of at least 169 Afghans, 11 US Marines, a US Navy sailor, and a US Army soldier in a suicide bombing at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport on August 26. This led to US airstrikes on terrorists belonging to ISIS-K which claimed responsibility for this attack.

On August 31, the Taliban gained control of the Kabul airport after the last batch of US troops left Afghanistan. While the Taliban promised to form an "inclusive" government to run Afghanistan, it announced a 33-member caretaker Cabinet a day earlier which neither has women nor mainstream politicians from previous regimes. While Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the chief of the Taliban's Rehbari Shura, is the new Prime Minister, he has two deputies in Mullah Baradar and Mawlavi Hanafi. Another terrorist Sirajuddin Haqqani is the Interior Minister whereas Taliban founder Mullah Omar's son Mullah Yaqoob has been named the Defence Minister.

