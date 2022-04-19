Last Updated:

Kabul: Three Blasts Rock Boys' School In Afghan Capital; Over 25 Feared Dead

Explosions were heard at Abdul Rahim Shahid high school and "caused casualties among our Shiite brothers,” a statement from the Kabul police read. 

Written By
Zaini Majeed
Kabul

IMAGE: REPUBLIC WORLD


In a harrowing incident, at least three powerful explosions rocked a boys' school in a Shiite Hazara neighbourhood of the Afghan capital Kabul, the local police has said. The blasts have also reportedly caused the mounting casualties. The explosions were heard at the Abdul Rahim Shahid high school and over 25 casualties were reported among our Shiite brothers,” a statement from the Kabul police read. According to a Afghan journalist Ehsanullah Amiri a "suicide bomber" had detonated the explosives in the Kabul's Dashte Barchi, a predominantly Shia neighbourhood. The motive remains unknown. The incident occured as the students were about to leave the class. 

"The blast occurred in the main exit of Abdul Rahim Shahid School where crowds of students were there, one teacher told me who surprisingly escaped the attack. Fear of high casualties," tweeted Ehsanullah Amiri. 

Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior orders probe 

Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior confirmed the reports of the blast, adding that a probe has been ordered and more details will be shared in the days to come. Separately five civilians were injured near a "Mumtaz" training centre in the west of Kabul after a hand grenade was let off. 

READ | J&K: Iridium sat phones used by US-led forces in Afghanistan found in use by terror groups

 

READ | UK: Afghans protest against Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan's Khost and Kunar
READ | Taliban meets French envoy in Doha, talks education & poppy farming issues in Afghanistan
READ | Afghanistan: Poverty forces man to set himself on fire in front of 4-yr-old son in Kabul
Tags: Kabul, Shiite, Hazara
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND