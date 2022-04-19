Kabul: Three Blasts Rock Boys' School In Afghan Capital; Over 25 Feared Dead

In a harrowing incident, at least three powerful explosions rocked a boys' school in a Shiite Hazara neighbourhood of the Afghan capital Kabul, the local police has said. The blasts have also reportedly caused the mounting casualties. The explosions were heard at the Abdul Rahim Shahid high school and over 25 casualties were reported among our Shiite brothers,” a statement from the Kabul police read. According to a Afghan journalist Ehsanullah Amiri a "suicide bomber" had detonated the explosives in the Kabul's Dashte Barchi, a predominantly Shia neighbourhood. The motive remains unknown. The incident occured as the students were about to leave the class.

"The blast occurred in the main exit of Abdul Rahim Shahid School where crowds of students were there, one teacher told me who surprisingly escaped the attack. Fear of high casualties," tweeted Ehsanullah Amiri.

Breaking - Two blasts reported in the west of Kabul this morning.

Eyewitnesses said the first blast happened near a training center while the second occurred in front of Abdul Rahim Shaheed High School in the west of Kabul when students were leaving their classes.#TOLOnews pic.twitter.com/eDi5ZlkPRp — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) April 19, 2022

Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior orders probe

Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior confirmed the reports of the blast, adding that a probe has been ordered and more details will be shared in the days to come. Separately five civilians were injured near a "Mumtaz" training centre in the west of Kabul after a hand grenade was let off.

#Kabul - Eyewitnesses said that the blast near "Mumtaz" training center in the west of Kabul was due to a hand grenade in which at least five people were wounded. — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) April 19, 2022