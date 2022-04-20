Kabul: UN Condemns Deadly Explosions That Rocked Two Schools

United Nations on Wednesday, April 20 condemned the deadly bomb blasts at two educational institutions in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul that killed at least six people and wounded nearly 20 others. The explosions occurred at all-boys Abdul Rahim Shahid high school and the nearby Mumtaz Education Centre, both situated in the Dasht-e-Barchi area, a predominantly Shiite Muslim neighbourhood in western Kabul.

"Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including schools, are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law," UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said.

Humanitarian community condemns sensless attack on schools in #Kabul today. Those who committed crime must be brought to justice. We join @unafghanistan @OCHAAfg with sympathies to victims’ families & wishes for speedy recovery for the wounded. https://t.co/6OxY5m4mwQ — Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov (@RamizAlakbarov) April 19, 2022

Explosions occured as students were coming out of classes

The blasts Abdul Rahim Shahid high school reportedly occurred as students were coming out of their morning classes, and just shortly it was heard at Mumtaz Education Centre. UN condemned the “horrific” attacks at the schools that jeopardised the safety of the students. It iterated that such acts where civilian infrastructure is damaged and civilians are under attack, violated international humanitarian law.

“Violence in or around schools is never acceptable. For the people of Afghanistan, already beleaguered by forty years of war, schools should be safe havens, and places where children can learn and flourish,” Ramiz Alakbarov, UN Humanitarian Coordinator said.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) also derided the “heinous” attacks in Kabul. “Those responsible for the crime targeting schools and children must be brought to justice,” UNAMA tweeted. UN Mission chief Deborah Lyons also extended her deepest sympathies to the families of the victims. UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, also extended condolences to the bereaved families. “Afghanistan’s ethnic, religious and linguistic diversity is at great risk. It must be respected and kept safe,” Grandi tweeted.

Head of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), Catherine Russell noted that the overall casualties are expected to rise. She stressed that the safety of the boys and girls is utmost importance at all times. “Attacks on children and education facilities constitute grave rights violations," said Russell. "Schools are more than places of learning; they should be havens of protection and peace." After the powerful explosions, Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior confirmed that a probe has been ordered and more details will be shared in the days to come. According to a Afghan journalist Ehsanullah Amiri a "suicide bomber" had detonated the explosives in the Kabul's Dashte Barchi.