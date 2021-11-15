Kabul: UN Envoy Meets Women Religious Scholars, Discusses Women's Rights & Islamic Laws

On Sunday, Mette Knudsen, the UN Secretary-Deputy General's Special Representative for the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) met with female religious scholars in Kabul to discuss various parts of Islamic law as well as significant concerns facing women's rights in Afghanistan. She had multiple rounds of negotiations with all stakeholders in the country, including the Taliban, to address a variety of concerns like humanitarian supplies.

The gathering took place on the same day as Islamic leaders from around the world conducted a virtual conference calling for the formation of an inclusive Afghan government. According to TOLO News, the participants, who came from India, Pakistan, Iran, Iraq, and Croatia, emphasised the importance of forming a united front against ISIS in Islamic countries. The UNAMA released a statement in the microblogging site Twitter stating that women religious scholars were hosted by UNAMA Dep-Head Mette Knudsen on Monday in Kabul and they spoke about several parts of Islamic law, including the importance of girls being allowed to attend school and women being able to work.

UNAMA Dep-Head @Metknu hosted women religious scholars in Kabul today. They discussed different aspects of Islamic Law, the importance of girls being able to go to school and women being gainfully employed. pic.twitter.com/nRQuhJFRTY — UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) November 14, 2021

'Impossible to have one ethnicity control the government'

A top Iraqi religious scholar, Ayatullah Syed Yasin, stated that it is impossible to have one ethnicity control the government while the other ethnicities are ignored. According to him, this would wreak havoc in Afghanistan since it is clear that all ethnic groups wield power and are seeking their due. Human rights and women's rights were also discussed at length during the meeting.

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has urged the international community to help Afghanistan against terrorism. According to TOLO News, he said that to maintain peace and stability the international community should help the Afghan people if they are truly concerned about the world's security and remain dedicated to the pledges on Afghanistan in such a critical and vital circumstance.

Taliban picked an all-male cabinet

The Taliban retook control of Kabul two months ago when the US and its allies left Afghanistan after a 20-year presence. After coming to power, the Taliban picked an all-male cabinet, despite their promises of a more inclusive government. They decommissioned the Ministry of Women's Affairs and transferred the building to the resurrected Ministry of Vice and Virtue, which was responsible for some of the harshest abuses against women during the Taliban's previous reign of terror. They also announced the formation of a military tribunal to apply Sharia law in Afghanistan.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@UNAMAnews