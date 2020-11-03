Kabul University Attack: US Envoy Calls On Afghan Govt, Taliban To Unite Against Terrorism

Following the Kabul University terror attack, the US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad called on the Afghan government and the Taliban to unite against such “barbaric” attacks. While condemning the attack that left at least 20 students dead, Khalilzad said together the two parties to the peace talks need to unite for peace and prevent a terrorist organisation from conducting such attacks.

In a series of tweets, the US special representative said, “The terrorist perpetrators are not just against education but are pro-ignorance. They want to breed chaos and instability, terror and poverty. They oppose and fear peace and seek a permanent state of war”.

1/4 The attack today on Kabul University claimed by ISIS was horrendous. I condemn it and offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. — U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) November 3, 2020

READ: Kabul University Attack: As Afghanistan Mourns, Envoy To India Makes Emotional Lament

4/4 Deny ISIS or any other terrorist the space to carry out these inhumane acts. Unite for peace, find a path to a ceasefire, and accelerate a political settlement. These steps would be the right response to this unspeakable barbarism. — U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) November 3, 2020

The Kabul university attack has killed 22 and wounded 22, Afghanistan’s Ministry said as reported by AP. According to the Afghanistan Interior Ministry spokesperson, three armed men stormed the campus of the Kabul University on November 2 and launched an attack. The incident took place during the inauguration of a book exhibition on the campus where the Iranian Ambassador to Afghanistan was present along with several other Afghan and Iranian officials. The Ministry spokesperson further informed that attackers were killed in the gunfight while adding that most of the people who lost their lives in the attack were students.

READ: UN Chief Guterres Strongly Condemns 'appalling Attack' At Kabul University

UN Chief, PM Modi condemn the attack

Apart from Khalilzad, UN Secretary-General Antonia Guterres has also strongly condemned the “appalling attack,” stressing that the incident is an assault on the human right to education. Guterres expressed his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. “The United Nations stands by the people and Government of Afghanistan in support of their long-held aspirations for peace,” Guterres said in a statement said.

Taking to Twitter on November 2, PM Modi also 'strongly condemned' the Kabul attack while adding that India will stand by Afghanistan in the current situation. He extended condolences to all the families affected by the attack. "I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack at Kabul University today. Our prayers are with the families of the victims and the injured. We will continue to support Afghanistan's brave struggle against terrorism," read his tweet.

READ: PM Modi Condemns Kabul Attack, Assures Support To Afghanistan In Fight Against Terror

READ: Official Confirms 19 Killed In Kabul University Attack