Kamala Harris Calls US-Japan Alliance 'cornerstone' For Indo Pacific Stability

As the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, landed in Tokyo on behalf of President Joe Biden to lead the delegation to the State Funeral of ex-Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, she underscored the importance of the slain leader's role in championing the alliance between the United States and Japan.

Harris met with sitting Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio as well as addressed Japanese citizens at Akasaka Palace. She labelled the ties between the two longstanding ally nations as the "cornerstone of what we believe is integral to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region." She reiterated that the strategic partnership between the two nations is key to advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific.

US Vice President Kamala Harris and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meet at the Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo. Credit: Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP

The United States Vice President conveyed condolences over the assassination of former Japanese leader Abe and discussed his legacy in advance of the state funeral with Kishida. VP Harris "affirmed the United States’ commitment to continue building on that legacy," the White House stated in its readout of Harris' visit.

As I told Prime Minister Kishida, the U.S.-Japan Alliance is as strong as it’s ever been. We are committed to strengthening it further, as it is critical to the prosperity and security of the American people. pic.twitter.com/QiBvU1GDVq — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 26, 2022

Harris, Kishida question China's 'aggressive and irresponsible provocations'

Kishida and Harris discussed the People’s Republic of China’s "recent aggressive and irresponsible provocations" in the Taiwan Strait, as both the leaders agreed to push for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. The two counterparts also condemned the recent ballistic missile launch by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and pledged to work cooperatively to address the threats posed by DPRK’s nuclear and ballistic weapons program. US Vice President reaffirmed the Biden administration's ironclad commitment to resolving the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by the DPRK. An estimated 50,000 troops have been stationed in Japan, for which the latter pays 211 billion yen ($1.86 billion) per fiscal year.

In her mutual assurances to Japanese Prime Minister Kishida, Harris pledged bilateral cooperation with Tokyo in areas of space, commercial, civil, and security sectors, as well as discussed opportunities to expand the two countries' partnership in instating international rules-based order. Tokyo and Washington are also expected to ink foundational documents to govern bilateral space cooperation. The US VP also hailed Japan's Prime Minister’s "decisive action" in ensuring that Russia is held accountable for its brutal war in Ukraine. The two leaders emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation in Southeast Asia, the Pacific Islands, and Latin America. She, furthermore, emphasized the significance of the US-Japan-Republic of Korea trilateral cooperation given the allies' shared security concerns.