'Peace & stability are essential': Kamala Harris Denounces China's ‘disturbing' Behaviour In Taiwan Strait And Indo-Pacific

Accusing China of undermining key elements of the international rules-based order, US VP Kamala Harris said China's behavior is 'disturbing'.

Amrit Burman
Kamala Harris

Image: AP


Accusing China of undermining important elements of the international rules-based order, US Vice President Kamala Harris said that China's behaviour in its eastern and southern seas and Taiwan Strait is "disturbing". These remarks were made by the US Vice President on Wednesday while speaking at the USS Howard at the Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan. Harris also reiterated President Joe Biden's recent comment on the China-Taiwan issue, where he had said that America will "continue to oppose any unilateral change to the status quo. And we will continue to support Taiwan’s self-defense, consistent with our long-standing policy."

Notably, these remarks come at a time when Beijing and Taipei are already at the highest odds, with Chinese forces exercising military drills near the island. During her visit, Harris on Wednesday asserted that "China is undermining key elements of the international rules-based order. China has challenged the freedom of the seas." She further emphasised, "China has flexed its military and economic might to coerce and intimidate its neighbours."

US believes peace & stability in Taiwan Strait are 'essential'

The United States believes peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are "essential features of a free and open Indo-Pacific. We will continue to fly, sail, and operate, undaunted and unafraid, wherever and whenever international law allows," she added.

Harris also said that America has a "profound stake in the future of this region" and said the presence of US troops in the Indo-Pacific region "is in pursuit of peace and stability, and to support our allies and partners."

Harris met Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida, as she led a US delegation to the state funeral of former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July. Both the leaders discussed the Chinese government's "recent aggressive and irresponsible provocations in the Taiwan Strait." Meanwhile, addressing the media at the Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Harris said, "A cornerstone of what we believe is integral to peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region."

On her visit, the US VP Kamala Harris also met the Prime Minister of South Korea, Han Duck-soo. She also condemned North Korea’s recent ballistic missile test; per the readout released by the White House.

Image: AP

