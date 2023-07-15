During her speech at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland, United States (US) Vice President Kamala Harris unintentionally used the phrase "reduce population" instead of "reduce pollution" when discussing the importance of creating a clean energy economy.

The White House clarified that she meant to emphasise the need to decrease pollution as a means to combat climate change. This unexpected slip of words caused a few heads to turn.

“When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breathe clean air and drink clean water,” Harris had said.

The official transcript from the White House recognises and rectifies Vice President Kamala Harris' unsettling mistake. In the transcript, the word "population" is marked out, and the word "pollution" is added within brackets to indicate the intended statement of the VP.

Numerous people reacted on Twitter

"Are you the population she wants to reduce?” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) remarked in a tweet

“Wait, what?” Josiah Neeley, a senior fellow at the R Street Institute think tank, said of the vice president’s remark.

Harris, who was recently identified as one of the least popular vice presidents in US history according to a recent poll, has been known for making puzzling statements during her tenure as President Biden's vice president.

In a recent incident at a music festival in New Orleans, she provided a repetitive definition of the word "culture," which garnered ridicule on social media platforms. This episode is just one example of her history of delivering statements that have left people perplexed, according to NY Post.

“Culture is — it is a reflection of our moment in our time, right? And in present culture is the way we express how we’re feeling about the moment,” Harris said, in part, at the Essence Festival of Culture in the Caesars Superdome.

Adding to her recent incidents, this week Vice President Harris encountered difficulties while attempting to define artificial intelligence during a meeting with labor union and civil rights leaders. Her explanation was described as a "word salad," as it lacked coherence and clarity. This further exemplifies her struggles in articulating certain concepts effectively.

“I think the first part of this issue that should be articulated is AI is kind of a fancy thing,” Harris said on Wednesday. “First of all, it’s two letters. It means artificial intelligence, but ultimately what it is, is it’s about machine learning.”