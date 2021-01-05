'Karaoke Taxi': Taiwanese Cab Driver Gives Lavish Discount, Gifts To Customers Who Sing

A Taiwan based cab driver has been winning laurels for offering free joy rides, monetary presents, gifts, and for giving discounted-scheme to his customers for singing karaoke during a ride on his taxi. According to a Guardian report, Tu Ching Liang has found a way to financially help people, do business as usual, and a kind deed hand in hand while driving his yellow taxi across the town. Liang, whose now popular taxi is fitted with a music system, flashy discotheque decor, and a pink neon star on the dashboard told sources of Guardian that he was compelled to lend a helping hand as not many were as lucky as he was during the tough times of the pandemic. Passengers could be heard across the road singing Despacito and other hip hop English tunes as Liang travelled them to their destination.

Speaking to Guardian, Liang said that he drives a taxi in a city that “loves to sing”. The recreational driver also has a dedicated local taxi app which allows his customers to choose from the numerous song options across different languages as they board the cab. The taxi is also fitted with a mic and an iPad to play the tune on Youtube as the riders sing their hearts out along the way to their destination, in a memorable ride. The 57-year-old who has been driving the taxi for 27 years reportedly said that the customers loved the ride and often departed with a smile and a joyous heart. Liang, with his customer’s prior consent, also shoots the videos. He has been capturing the enthralling moments of customers singing to their favourite songs for over six years and has uploaded thousands of clips online. The Taiwanese driver had also appeared in TV shows from at least 10 countries.

Riders left more 'tip' than fare

Liang taxi’s motto is “Sing for your chauffeur”, he told Guardian in an interview, adding that he met customers that were initially shy to open up, but he encouraged them to sing. At times, he even chose the songs for them, motivating them to “be a superstar”. Liang’s taxi dons blaring loudspeakers that are fitted outside. As customers sing, the passersby laugh and cheer from the outside, Liang said. The man, who offers prizes and monetary discounts as a kind gesture to the riders reportedly said that more often than not, his customers left feeling extremely happy and ended up leaving tips more than the taxi fare.

