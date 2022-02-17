Karzai Calls Afghan Girls Return To School, Women's Access To Work 'absolutely' Necessary

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai on Wednesday said that the return of the girls to school and the access of women to work is the demand of Afghans. Ever since the Taliban seized power over the war-torn nation on August 15 last year, a series of discriminatory rules have been enacted by the Islamist group across Afghanistan. Such instructions suggest a return to the strict ruling of the group’s past tenure in power, despite promises of a milder form of government.

Now, Karzai has suggested that all girls “must definitely” return back to schools even if the international community doesn’t push this matter as it is “absolutely” necessary for the well-being of Afghanistan. Speaking about international recognition to the Taliban government, Karzai stated that there are some initial steps needed to be taken at the national level to pave the way for recognition.

"On the issue of recognition by the international community, my proposal has been from the very beginning this--that we the Afghan people need to put our own house in order first," he said, as quoted by Tolo News.

"The first responsibility comes to the current government--to the Taliban government--to make sure that all Afghans from all walks of life--from all the Afghan people--are addressed, brought together, and the future of the country (is) discussed.... The decision is made through the will of the Afghan people. The expression of that will is necessary then definitely recognition will follow," he added.

Violence and repressions under Taliban regime

Meanwhile, it is to mention that Afghanistan is yet to reopen educational institutions, despite promises of ensuring a "moderate" rule than its erstwhile rule during 1996-2001. Taliban Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani had previously stated that the reason behind the shutting down of universities in Afghanistan is co-education. Moreover, the Taliban back in September 2021 also issued a fresh set of education laws, which greatly highlighted gender bias.

But raising voices against the inequalities, several Afghan women have since taken to the street to protest for their basic rights. In a list of demands, the protestors said that they require education to fight with the extremist organisation. Also, they demanded the reopening of the Women's Ministry, facilitating education for girls, and securing jobs for women in senior government positions. Moreover, it is worth mentioning that demonstrators have pointed out that the Taliban have failed to meet the preconditions of international recognition or acknowledged women’s rights.

(Image: AP)