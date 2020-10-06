Kathmandu Locals Stage A Protest Against New Master Plan For Pashupatinath Temple

Locals in Kathmandu have staged a protest against the newly introduced master plan which aims to make changes around Pashupatinath Temple. Locals say that this newly introduced master plan would endanger the ancient temple.

A protest committee has been formed by the locals around the Pashupati Area Development on Monday. While speaking to ANI, Ashaman Sangat, coordinator of the protest committee said that the new master plan was prepared inside a closed room and has several faults. The locals want the plan to be scrapped off, he added.

Sangat said, "The Pashupati Area Development Trust has introduced a new master plan, and we are against it because it does not favour the locals and also threatens our religion, culture and heritage. Only the officials of the Trust participated in a discussion and prepared plans without the supervision of experts and further plans to award it as a contract to a particular person."

Kathmandu: Locals protest for Pashupatinath Temple

According to the proposed plan by the Nepal government, the area of the temple has been divided into certain areas and sub-areas so that programs can be implemented as per the priorities and long-term plans. The areas have been divided on the basis of their archaeological significance, socio-religious significance, physical state, present and future land use, topography and many other factors. The last master plan for the development of Pashupati Area had concluded in 2008-09.

The debated fourth plan will divide the area into 3 parts- Core Area, Consonant Area ad Continuum Area. Under this plan, the Nepal government plans to expand the area of the Pashupatinath's temple by demolishing the current structure excluding the main temple to properly manage the huge crowd of devotees with better facilities. Over 40 billion Nepali rupees would be required to implement this new master plan. As per the plan, hospitals will be built in Pashupati City Hall, Pashupati Study Center and Gothatar. The plan also suggests parking facilities at Tilgana and Umakunda. Facilities like locker service, toilet with bathrooms, lobby, restaurant, information desk and screening of visuals related to Pashupatinath will also be developed.

"There are many more flaws in the proposed 293 paged plan which cannot be deliberated in a short time. It does not plan to preserve the existing fairs, temples, Dharamshala's, culture and tradition followed around, and instead plans to vacate the area proposing places for meditation, yoga, ponds and entrances, which itself is fictitious."

The locals staging the protests say that for implementation of the new master plan, a large number of families living around Pashupatinath Area will have to move out as it requires a large proportion of land. Opposing the plan, people said that their residence is over 100-years-old and have refused to shift out because the plan does not specify concepts.

(With ANI inputs)