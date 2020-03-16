Kazakhstan's Envoy To India: Proud To See India Take Up Initiative To Fight Coronavirus

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India Yerlan Alimbayev praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to start a geopolitical discussion to fight the coronavirus by organizing the SAARC web conference on Sunday. Alimbayev said that he is proud to see India take up the role and ensure full cooperation.

'Proud of see India take up the initiative'

Speaking to ANI, he said, "It was a good idea actually. We watched the conference yesterday. I am very proud to see that India is taking the lead role and all the steps that were proposed by Prime Minister Modi are very useful and timely, which we support. We are ready to cooperate and work jointly."

"When it actually started in China, we had then started taking precautionary measures. Now, we have the president announcing the state of emergency in the country. There are some travel restrictions for the citizens of the country as well as the foreigners," Alimbayev added. In his opening address, Prime Minister Modi said the South Asian region has reported less than 150 Coronavirus cases, but "we need to remain vigilant". "Prepare, but don't panic" has been India's guiding mantra in dealing with Coronavirus outbreak, he said.

"We started screening people entering India from mid-January itself, while gradually increasing restrictions on travel... The step-by-step approach helped avoid panic and India made special efforts to reach out to vulnerable groups," he said. The PM even highlighted India's efforts to repatriate nearly 1,400 of its nationals from countries severely hit by the Coronavirus outbreak like Iran and China.

COVID-19 SAARC conference

The Prime Minister addressed a SAARC video conference to share each other efforts and issues as the seven countries battle the pandemic. The video conference was led by PM Modi and was attended by Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, Maldives President Ibrahim Solih, Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bhutan Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's assistant - Dr Zafar Mirza. PM Modi highlighted the SAARC's ancient ties and said that 'we must work and succeed together'.

112 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India till Sunday evening with two reported deaths.

Globally, around 6,000 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicenter being China. The virus has infected around 1,69,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 100 other countries.

