Kazakhstan: Death Toll From Ammunition Depot Blasts Rises To 14, 2 Reported Missing

In a recent development, the Kazakhstan government has revealed the number of people who died in the blasts in Kazakhstan's southern Jambyl region. The massive fire that broke out on Thursday, at a military warehouse where engineering ammunition was stored, killed as many as 14 people, said the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situation on Sunday. An investigation into the matter has been launched by the administration, as it is believed that the explosion occurred due to mishandling of the weapon. Earlier, the number of people who had died in the incident was 13, and three were reported missing.

14 people killed in blasts in Kazakhstan's southern Jambyl region

The Ministry's press service informed that the body of another person who was missing has been recovered and search operations for the other two people are still on. "The death toll from the explosions in the Jambyl region has reached 14 people. Combat engineers of the Defense Ministry found the body of another person whose identity is being established. The search for the missing two people continues".

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced that those soldiers, rescuers, firefighters who lost their lives in the explosion will be posthumously awarded for their bravery.

On Thursday, Kazakhstan's southern Jambyl region witnessed a series of blasts triggered by a fire at a warehouse of a military unit. The explosion wounded around 90 people and so far 14 have been reported dead. The soldiers who died at the site were trying to put out the fire which triggered as many as 10 blasts.

How did the massive explosions take place?

According to Kazakhstan's Defence Ministry, the tragic incident happened at a warehouse where all the ammunition was stored. A fire broke out which caused a massive explosion of unidentified objects stored in the military unit. A series of 10 blasts were recorded, leaving behind a large fire and a tall column of smoke emanating from the warehouse. Right after the incident, more than 1,000 people were evacuated from the village and many left their houses. A railway track was also closed. However, the exact cause of the explosion has not been found, but the investigation is still on. Meanwhile, the country's Defense Minister, Nurlan Yermekbayev, also offered his resignation.

(IMAGE: ANI)

(With Inputs from ANI)