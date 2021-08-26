Kazakhstan: Massive Explosion Jolts Taraz City As Fire Engulfs Military Warehouse

A powerful explosion jolted the southern city of Taraz in Kazakhstan on Thursday evening. The explosion was a result of fire from a warehouse of a military unit, the Kazakh Defense Ministry said.

Explosion at military base shocks Kazakhstan's southern city

As per the Defence Ministry of Kazakhstan, the explosion took place at a military warehouse. "At approximately 19:00 [13:00 GMT], a fire broke out near a warehouse of a military unit stationed in the Jambyl region's Bayzak district. As a result of the fire, unidentified objects exploded," the Kazakh Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Fireteam in action

Fire brigades are in action as they continue their efforts to reduce the fire. Meanwhile, the administration is on its toes to discover the prime reason for the incident. The defence ministry also sent a commission led by Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Shpekbaev to take note of the scene. No casualties or injuries have been reported until now.

Picture Credit: ANI