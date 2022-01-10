Kazakhstan: Police Arrests 161 Foreigners In Nur Sultan; Probe On To Check Legality Status

More than 160 foreign individuals have been detained in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan's capital, as police investigate their legal status of their presence in the city, ANI reported citing authorities on Sunday. Inspectors from the local police force are inspecting rental apartments, homes, and hostels.

"161 foreign individuals were brought to the police station for checking the legality of their stay in the capital," the capital police said in a statement.

Police officers in Kazakhstan's Nur Sultan city are investigating every yard and flat, according to Yerzhan Sadenov, the head of the police department in Kazakhstan's capital, reported local media agency Agernews. According to Sadenov, the city is under complete operational control, and checkpoints are still working.

"Law and order" operational and preventive procedures are being carried out to find public order violators, according to the police chief. After the violent protests in Almaty erupted following a steep rise in the price of liquefied petroleum gas at the start of the year, Kazakhstan's government announced on January 4 that it was restoring certain price restrictions on the fuel.

164 killed in violent anti-government protests

According to media reports quoting health experts, at least 164 people have died in Kazakhstan following violent anti-government protests. Due to high prices of fuel, many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is significantly cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan. The government, however, argued that the low price was unsustainable, and the limitations were lifted on January 1. However, on January 2, the price of gasoline skyrocketed and violent protests erupted in several regions of the country.

Public protests are unlawful in the country unless they are preceded by a notice filed by the organisers. The government proclaimed a state of emergency across the country as a result of the evolving crisis. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Kazakh president, said that the authorities launched anti-terrorist operations in response to the ongoing disturbances.

In addition, divisions of the CSTO's (Collective Security Treaty Organization) joint peacekeeping contingent is present in Kazakhstan to aid in the restoration of order and the protection of Kazakhstan's key assets.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: ANI