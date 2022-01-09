Kazakhstan President Proclaims January 10 As National Day Of Mourning Amid Turmoil

After the violent protest in Kazakhstan resulted in numerous deaths and injuries, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree proclaiming January 10 as a national day of mourning for the victims of the violent protest. As per the ANI report, the decree stated that it is proclaimed that January 10, 2022, will be that nationwide mourning day in connection with the deaths of people as a result of terrorist activities performed in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Approximately 5,000 people have been detained across the country, including citizens from neighbouring nations. Kazakhstani Interior Ministry suggests that at least 18 security officers and 26 demonstrators have died as a result of the turmoil, according to Anadolu Agency. The Foreign Ministry stated that 2,500 troops from the Collective Security Treaty Organization were deployed to Kazakhstan.

20,000 people dressed up as police officers and opened fire

Acting Minister of Internal Affairs Yerlan Turgumbayev said that people who assembled in Almaty for mass protests did not make any demands and neither did they negotiate with the police. He claims that 20,000 people dressed as police officers opened fire on security personnel, according to the Astana Times. There have been no civilian victims reported to the ministry. Tokayev told his administration to ensure that all of the agencies involved are working together and that the situation is stabilised in public interests.

Yerzhan Sadenov, who is chief of the city's police department, claims that the situation in Kazakhstan's capital Nur-Sultan is stable now. The President has also directed the government to form a special commission to repair the damage caused by the disturbances in some areas, according to the Astana Times. Kazakhstan proclaimed a state of emergency from January 5 to January 19 to preserve public safety and protect citizens' rights and freedoms. A curfew of 11 pm to 7 am, temporary movement restrictions and a prohibition on mass meetings are all part of the state of emergency.

Protests erupted on January 3

Protests erupted on Jan. 3 in Mangystau Oblast, western Kazakhstan, after the price of liquid petroleum gas was doubled to 120 tenge ($0.27) per litre. Protests extended soon to Almaty, Nur-Sultan, Shymkent, Aktobe, and Atyrau, among other cities. The administration agreed to restore the price restriction to 50 tenge ($0.12) on Tuesday evening.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP