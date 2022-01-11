Kazakhstan Prez Tokayev Names New PM, Energy Minister & Other Key Ministers In New Govt.

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed several important ministers in nation's new administration, including the Prime Minister and the Energy Minister on Tuesday. The announcement comes shortly after the President stated that a contingent of Russian-led military will leave Kazakhstan in two days. According to an official decree, parliament elected Alikhan Smailov, a former finance minister, as the new Prime Minister.

Alikhan Smailov was promptly voted in as the country's next Prime Minister by the lower chamber of parliament after Tokayev proposed his name. From 2018 until 2020, the 49-year-old official served as Kazakhstan's Finance Minister. In 2019, he was appointed as the first deputy prime minister in Tokayev's previous administration.

Furthermore, Bolat Akchulakov has taken over for Magzum Mirzagaliyev, who has only been in the position of Energy Minister since September of last year. Since April 2021, Akchulakov has served as the managing director of the Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund. According to the presidential office, the decree stated, "To appoint Bolat Achkulakov ... the energy minister of Kazakhstan."

Murat Bektanov, the Defense Minister, Erlan Turgumbaev, the Interior Minister, and Mukhtar Tileuberdi, the Foreign Minister, were all re-elected. As the energy-rich post-Soviet country emerges from a week of deadly unrest, 68-year-old Tokayev promised to conduct reforms, rein in inflation, and raise wages in a live video conference call.

The fatal unrest in Kazakhstan

Last week's fatal unrest in Kazakhstan was termed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as an attempted coup d'etat. The protests, which were sparked by an increase in petrol prices, evolved into the country's worst turmoil in its 30 years of independence. Several hundred people are said to have killed, including 16 security personnel. The protests began on January 2 and developed to reflect dissatisfaction with the administration and former President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who dominated Kazakhstan for three decades and is regarded to still wield enormous power.

According to reports, the latest violence could be related to a power struggle among the ruling class. Authorities believe the situation has now stabilised a week after the Kazakh violence began, with troops undertaking "clean-up" operations and guarding critical facilities. A state of emergency has been declared, as well as a nationwide curfew. According to the Interior Ministry, about 8,000 people have been detained around the country.

