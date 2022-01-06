Kazakhstan: Shootout Reported In Almaty; 10 Shots Fired Amid Violent Protests Against Govt

As fresh tensions continue to rock Kazakhstan, a shootout was also reported early Thursday morning at Republic Square in central Almaty as the country was hit by a wave of protests. The demonstrations were triggered by a two-fold increase in fuel prices, but they turned violent on Wednesday when protesters in Kazakhstan’s largest city stormed the presidential residence and the mayor’s office Wednesday and set both on fire, as per media reports. Sputnik reported on Thursday that at least 50 vehicles surrounded more than 200 rioters in Almaty and a shootout was underway.

The Russian news agency added that the military cut the protesters off from the mayor’s office and other compounds. At least 10 gunshots were also heard but, as per the report, it was not the troops who fired them. The latest development came after mass demonstrations rocked the country in the early days of 2022 with residents of Zhanaozen and Aktau opposing fuel prices hike for liquefied natural gas. The unrest then spread to other cities including the nation’s most populous city, Almaty. Clashes between protesters and security forces took place in Almaty on 4-5 January before further escalating into a violent riot.

Internet services switched off; Kazakh President declared emergency

Throughout Kazakhstan, the internet services were switched off and several television channels were also taken off the air, as per the report. Addressing the riots, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency and called for the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for assistance in “tackling the terrorist aggression”. CSTO is a Moscow-based alliance of six former Soviet countries.

Following Kazakh President’s appeal, CSTO’s council approved sending an unspecified number of peacekeepers, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the council’s chairman, according to AP. Before calling for CSTO’s assistance, Tokayev had pledged to take stringent measures to quell the unrest and declared a two-week state of emergency for the entire nation.

It is to note that in response to the unrest, the government resigned in response to the unrest. Even Kazakh news sites became inaccessible late on Wednesday. While global watchdog organisation Netblocks stated that the country was experiencing an internet blackout, TASS reported that internet access was restored in Almaty by early Thursday.

IMAGE: AP

