Kazakhstan: Six Dead, Two Injured In Methane Explosion At Mine In Karaganda Region

On Sunday, a methane explosion at a mine in Kazakhstan's Karaganda region killed at least six miners and injured two others, reported news agency Sputnik citing the country's emergency service. The Karaganda region's emergency service received information about a methane gas eruption at a mine in the town of Abay. According to the preliminary data, there were 64 miners at the mine at the time of the incident, with 56 of them managing to go up to the surface. Following the incident, the mining operations were halted and more than 20 rescuers, as well as three vehicles, were dispatched to the spot. In addition, Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin also sent a special committee to the mine, reported the news agency. Meanwhile, the cause of the incident is also being investigated by the officials.

It is worth mentioning here that this incident comes after last month a blast rocked the premises of an engineering ammunition depot in southern Kazakhstan. According to the Kazakh Defence Ministry, the explosion took place at around 7:20 in the morning on October 10. Further, the Defence Ministry had confirmed that no one was injured during the incident. "At 07:20 [local time, 01:20 GMT], an explosive object damaged by fire in the territory of the engineering ammunition warehouse in Jambyl Region. There was no distant scattering of fragments as a result of the explosion. No damage was caused to buildings", Sputnik quoted the ministry as saying in a statement.

Blast at a military warehouse killed 14 people

Notably, in the month of August, as many as 14 people were killed and 90 others wounded in a massive fire that broke out at a military warehouse in the country. The blast took place in an area where engineering ammunition was stored. An investigation into the matter revealed that the explosion occurred due to the mishandling of the weapon. According to Kazakhstan's Defence Ministry, the incident happened at a warehouse where all the ammunition was stored. A fire broke out, which caused a massive explosion of unidentified objects stored in the military unit. At that time, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had announced that those soldiers, rescuers, firefighters who lost their lives in the explosion would be posthumously awarded for their bravery, reported Sputnik.

