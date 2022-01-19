Kazakhstan: State Of Emergency Ends In Almaty But Terrorist Threat Remains In Effect

The state of emergency as well as curfew which was implemented on January 5, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, has come to an end on January 19 as planned, the city commandant's office announced. However, the office further added that a high-level terrorist threat will remain in effect indefinitely.

According to a statement on Tuesday, "Almaty commandant's office announces that the state of emergency and curfew in Almaty will end on January 19, 2022, at 00:00. Meanwhile, we remind everyone that the city remains on 'red' level of the terrorism threat," ANI reported.

The situation escalated when citizens in Kazakhstan marched to the streets in early January to oppose a two-fold rise in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) rates. Further, the peaceful protests quickly devolved into violent confrontations with law enforcement. As the circumstances deteriorated, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokaev had no other option but to announce a state of emergency and impose a curfew on Almaty and the Mangystau region on January 5.

The same steps were adopted in other places later that day. However, when the environment cooled down, several areas had lifted the state of emergency before the scheduled date of January 19. It has been removed in 10 of the 17 regions so far.

Measures remained in place after lifting the curfew

As per the measures after lifting curfew, the law enforcement officers who were permitted to undertake personal and vehicle examinations will continue to monitor the city 24 hours a day. Further, the security checkpoints which were established will remain in place.

The statement concluded by adding that demonstrations and rallies are absolutely prohibited. According to Anadolu Agency, security restrictions on the streets, as well as a curfew enforced at specific hours, were relaxed. Travel restrictions in and out of cities have also been eased.

Furthermore, Almaty was severely damaged during the riots, which claimed the lives of 149 people and 11 police officers as of Sunday, as per the city's police chief. As of January 16, 4,578 people have been recognised as victims in the nation after nearly two weeks of violent protests.

According to the official, the total number of those injured is 4,353, with 3,393 of them being security officers. Following this, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had requested the country's National Security Council to speed up work on forming a Special Operations Force, according to Sputnik.

(Image: AP)