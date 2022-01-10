Kazakhstan To Launch 'large-scale Investigation' Into Causes Of Riots; Blames 'terrorists'

Kazakhstan’s law enforcement will carry out a “large-scale investigation” into the causes of mass riots and unrest in the country that was triggered by protests against a nearly two-fold increase in fuel prices. Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday that law enforcement agencies have been instructed to probe into the cause that ultimately led to the present crisis in the country that witnessed the deaths of dozens and thousands have been wounded. The ministry particularly emphasised that the country was targetted by coordinated “terrorist” groups.

Kazakh Foreign Ministry said, “It is particularly important that peaceful protesters are not prosecuted. The law enforcement agencies have been instructed to conduct a large-scale investigation of the causes of the current situation, the results of which will be presented to the international community.”

“What is clear is the unity of the people of Kazakhstan, their support for the decisions and actions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the restoration of peaceful life,” it added.

Additionally, the ministry called on the media not to distort information regarding the unrest in the country and stressed that both the law enforcement and the military are presently taking a stand against “terrorists” and not the peaceful protesters. The statement also said, “As the events in Almaty and several other regions of the country have shown, Kazakhstan has been subjected to armed aggression by well-coordinated terrorist groups trained abroad.”

“According to preliminary data, the attackers include individuals who have military combat zone experience in the ranks of radical Islamist groups. Currently, the law enforcement agencies and armed forces of Kazakhstan are confronting terrorists, not "peaceful protesters" as some foreign media misrepresent it,” it added.

164 killed, more than 5,000 detained in Kazakhstan

During this week’s violent upheaval in Kazakhstan, at least 164 people were killed and over 5,000 were detained. Citing the Kazakh Ministry of Health, state-run TV station Khabar 24 on Sunday reported that the death toll which was 44 on Friday, significantly increased. According to state media, police have opened at least 125 criminal cases relating to incidents of violence including certain allegations of assault, murder and robbery. As per the Kazakh official media report, around 5,135 individuals have been detained so far for suspected participation in protests across the country.