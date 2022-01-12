Kazakhstan Turmoil: President Announces Withdrawal Of CSTO Forces From January 13

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday announced the withdrawal of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) forces from Kazakhstan. The troops will move to their respective places from January 13, Thursday, news agency Sputnik reported. According to the Kazakh President, the mission on which the peacekeeping forces were deployed was "accomplished".

Notably, the latest announcement from Tokayev came after holding negations meeting with leaders of the respective states. "Tomorrow the organised withdrawal of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent begins. I had negotiations with the leaders of the respective states. I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the command of the contingent for the work done during these few days," Sputnik quoted Tokayev as saying during a press conference on Wednesday evening.

Kazakhstan is experiencing the worst street protests nearly after three decades amid soaring fuel prices in the country. On January 2, the demonstrations began in the country’s west but spread to Almaty and the capital Nur-Sultan within two days. As the protest intensified in Kazakhstan earlier last week, CSTO, on January 6, Thursday, sent peacekeeping forces to control the riot in the country.

According to the news agency, the peacekeeping forces were sent after Kazakhstan requested the heads of the CSTO member states to send the armed forces to control riots in Kazakhstan. Notably, the Collective Security Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military union in Eurasia that consists of selected post-Soviet states. The member includes Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

12,000 of protestors arrested

Meanwhile, during the presser on Wednesday, Kazakh President announced that the mission has been completed and added that the peacekeeping forces were ousted the terrorists from Almaty. Later, the country's top leader thanked the forces for stabilising the situation. According to the latest development, the Kazakh authorities said they detained 1,678 more people in the past 24 hours over their alleged participation in the violent unrest. With this, the total number of arrests went to about 12,000, according to AP. The State news channel Khabar-24 informed a total of 353 law enforcement officers were injured in the deadly clash.