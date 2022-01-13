Kazakhstan Unrest: Families Await Information On Detainees By Police

The protests that erupted on January 2 and spread across Kazakhstan has led to the arrest of nearly 12,000 people, reported AP. Many staged protests against the government over the increase in fuel prices. After the anti-government protests that happened last week, friends and relatives of those detained by the police await their fate outside the prison, according to AP.

The relatives and friends of the people who have been held by the police even went to morgues. In order to get information on whether they have lost their loved ones, in the people who were killed during violence in Kazakhstan. Authorities have declined the request of relatives or lawyers to meet the people who have been detained in custody. In addition, the authorities have revealed little information about the people who have been arrested.

People await information about those detained

A man named Renat has been waiting to get any information about a friend Zhandos Nakipovich, outside a detention centre which is located in the branch of the Internal Affairs department, AP reported. Renat has insisted that Nakipovich has been arrested during a peaceful protest on January 4. Renat mentioned that his friend was first held at a precinct, however, they were later informed that he was present in the Internal Affairs Department and they have been present outside the department since January 6 to get his information.

“He was at first held at a precinct, then they told us he was in the Internal Affairs department,” Renat told The Associated Press. “Since Jan. 6, we’ve been here and we don’t know whether he’s alive or not," Renat added.

Galym Ageleuov, head of the Liberty human rights group, who was waiting at the barricade told The Associated Press that the relatives and the lawyers are not allowed to go inside, as per the AP report. Ageleuov further insisted that the lawyer of the person should be present at the time of questioning. More than a dozen people waited outside the morgue in Almaty to collect the bodies of the people who lost their lives in the unrest.

Authorities order investigation into cause of situation

Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry issued a statement on January 9 and insisted that the government had fulfilled the demands of the protesters, however, 'peaceful protests were hijacked by terrorist, extremist and criminal groups' to increase tensions. In the statement, the foreign ministry informed that law enforcement agencies have been ordered to carry out a probe into the cause that led to the present situation in Kazakhstan. The authorities even sought assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to stabilize the situation in Kazakhstan.

