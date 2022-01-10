Kazakhstan Was Under 'hybrid Terrorist Attack' Aimed At Coup, Says State Secretary

Kazakhstan’s State Secretary Erlan Karin has said that the upheaval in the country triggered by protests against fuel price hikes was a “hybrid terrorist” attack. According to Sputnik, Karin said that the unrest was carried out with the participation of both the internal and external forces which were aimed to oust the government. Just last week, the Central Asian country witnessed violent riots across major cities after protesters flooded the streets to oppose a nearly two-fold hike in fuel prices. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had even called for military assistance from the Russian-led alliance Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

"We are faced with a hybrid terrorist attack on Kazakhstan with the aim of destabilization and coup," Karin said on the Khabar 24 TV channel on Monday. He also said that there was a “conspiracy” of both internal and external forces, to use information attacks and terrorist forces. He said, “There is a certain conspiracy of internal and certain external forces, since the participants of the, let’s say, terrorist strike groups, were both Kazakh citizens and foreign citizens”.

Kazakh Presiden said the country weathered an attempted coup

While speaking at a rare session of CSTO Collective Security Council, Tokayev on Monday said that the recent unrest in the country had been in preparation for a very long time. As members of the Russian-led alliance met virtually, Kazakh President said that the main goal of the “terrorists” causing the unrest in the nation was undermining the constitutional order, seizure of power along with an attempted coup.

"A hot phase unfolded and groups of armed militants who were waiting in the wings came into action. The main goal became obvious - the undermining of the constitutional order, the destruction of governance institutions, the seizure of power. We are talking about an attempted coup," Tokayev said, according to Sputnik.

Tokayev also added that the foreign actors had particularly taken part in the aggression while adding that the situation was critical. According to Kazakh President, the situation was critical with Almaty, and nine regional centres were held by terrorists. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s law enforcement will carry out a “large-scale investigation” into the causes of mass riots and unrest in the country that was triggered by protests.

Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday that law enforcement agencies have been instructed to probe into the cause that ultimately led to the present crisis in the country that witnessed the deaths of dozens and thousands have been wounded. The ministry particularly emphasised that the country was targetted by coordinated “terrorist” groups.

Kazakh Foreign Ministry said, “It is particularly important that peaceful protesters are not prosecuted. The law enforcement agencies have been instructed to conduct a large-scale investigation of the causes of the current situation, the results of which will be presented to the international community. “What is clear is the unity of the people of Kazakhstan, their support for the decisions and actions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the restoration of peaceful life."

Image: AP