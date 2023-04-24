Kazakhstan's President Stresses On The Significance Of Economic Reforms, Nation's Growth

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasised the importance of economic reforms and growth for the country during a speech on April 19, as per a report from the Astana Times. He called on government officials to become agents of state reform, aiming to improve the quality of life for citizens, according to a statement from the Akorda press service. President Tokayev highlighted the need to increase income, create a comfortable living environment, ensure security, and expand opportunities for comprehensive development. He stressed that these transformations would be possible only through a strong market economy, which should be the government's focus to meet the needs of the people.

The meeting was attended by top officials of Kazakhstan, including the Prime Minister, Speakers of the Senate and the Mäjilis (lower chamber) of the Parliament, heads of state bodies reporting to the President, members of the government, mayors of major cities and regions, heads of parliamentary factions, as well as chairs of committees of the chambers of Parliament and local administrative bodies, as reported by the Astana Times.

Tokayev expressed concerns about trade barriers

During the meeting, President Tokayev expressed concerns about the deterioration of traditional economic and logistical ties, along with record-high inflation, a slowdown in the global economy, and an increase in the debt burden of states. He also highlighted the multiplying trade barriers and growing mutual distrust worldwide, pressing the need for solutions to address these challenges.

Here is what you need to know about Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan, located in Central Asia, has a political history that spans several stages, from its time as part of the Soviet Union to its status as an independent country after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Soviet Era (1920s-1991): Kazakhstan was incorporated into the Soviet Union in the 1920s and became one of its constituent republics, known as the Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic. It was under the control of the Soviet government and the Communist Party, with the Communist Party of Kazakhstan being the ruling party. Kazakhstan experienced significant social and economic changes during this period, including the collectivisation of agriculture, industrialisation, and forced labor camps known as gulags.

Independence (1991): With the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Kazakhstan declared its independence and became a sovereign state. Nursultan Nazarbayev, who had served as the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan, became the country's first President. Nazarbayev initiated political and economic reforms, including the adoption of a new constitution, market-oriented economic policies, and efforts to attract foreign investment.

Post-Independence Period (1991-Present): Since gaining independence, Kazakhstan has experienced political developments, including the establishment of a multi-party system, the conduct of presidential and parliamentary elections, and the growth of civil society. However, Nazarbayev's rule remained dominant for decades, with his Nur Otan party holding a majority in parliament and him serving as the country's President for almost 30 years.

In March 2019, Nursultan Nazarbayev resigned as President, and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who had been serving as Chairman of the Senate, assumed the presidency. Tokayev won the presidential elections held in June 2019, but the elections were criticised for lacking genuine competition and limiting political freedoms. Kazakhstan has also faced challenges in areas such as human rights, media freedom, and political pluralism.