Kazakhstan's Prosecutor General Says 230 Including Army Personnel Killed In January Riots

Two months after the January riots that rocked Kazakhstan, the Prosecutor General of the country, Berik Asylov has announced that the incident has claimed the lives of 230 people. Back in January 2, protests broke out in a number of Kazakh cities in the wake of the hiking fuel price, which soon erupted into riots and attacks on police and military personnel, with reports suggesting government buildings in various cities were looted.

During a session in Kazakhstan's lower chamber of Parliament, Prosecutor General Berik Asylov stated on March 14 that when it comes to the death toll across the country during the riots, 230 were killed, including 19 military and law enforcement officers. He further noted that the majority of the death toll was reported in Almaty, which is the largest metropolis in the country. He also claimed that 3,500 law enforcement officers were injured, accounting for nearly 80% of the total number of people injured in the attack.

'Attack was well coordinated': Asylov

The Prosecutor General went on and added that the attack was well-coordinated and that the protests were "at first peaceful" and asked that the government lower the LPG rates, however, soon after, the protest was taken over by the extremists. The marches drew a total of 50,000 people, the majority of them hailing from Almaty. He further added that armed radicals took advantage of the disarray by attacking specific targets and that they saw a convergence of extremism and religious radicalism.

Currently, 44 criminal cases involving mass rioting and 46 criminal cases involving terrorist activities are being probed. Asylov also claims that 766 people were detained and most of them were under 30 years old, unemployed, with no higher education, according to the Astana Times. He further added that 19 of them are members of dangerous religious movements, 27 are activists from banned extremist organisations and 113 have past convictions for murder, theft, and burglary.

Kazakhstan President requested aid from CSTO

In a bid to calm the situation, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested aid from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and peacekeepers were deployed in the country. Towards the morning of January 7, Kazakh authorities said that law and order had been restored to all of the country's provinces, according to TASS.

