Kebab Shop Owner Who Feeds Homeless People Asked To Stop Over Anti-social Behaviour

Kebab shop owner who feeds the homeless for free was asked to stop by the local business association. According to Bangash, he feeds the homeless free food for an hour from 5:30 but was recently asked to stop due to possible anti-social behaviour.

Other business might go down

Zuhaib Abbas Bangash who runs Glen Eden Kebaba decided to start giving out free meals on Sunday afternoons in the hope of helping the homeless and give a little back to the community. Not everyone though thought he was 'doing a good thing' because Bangash who runs his shop in Glenmall, Auckland was recently approached by the Glen Eden Business Association who took 'concern' over his project. Talking to the local media, Bangash said that the business association was not happy with Bangash's actions. He said that the association believed that his project would attract all the homeless and other business will go down as a result.

Continuing on

Bangash said that he has continued his project despite the feelings of the association and despite what he has been told. Bangash said that last Sunday around 23 people had turned up in order to avail his complimentary meals and Bangash truly believe that he is doing a good thing and since he has already promised he would do it, there is no way he can stop now. Bangash has been promoting his idea on social media as well.

Zuhaib Abbas Bangash came to New Zealand eight years ago with NZD $20 to his name. He had fled from Pakistan when his district had come under the control of the Taliban. Bangash is the first shop owner who has started these programs for the homeless.

I’m told it’s been a busy night at Glen Eden Kebab, feeding the the homeless, including children.



Paying customers are very welcome too. pic.twitter.com/3DegyUvp4b — Tim McKinnel (@timmckinnel) November 24, 2019



