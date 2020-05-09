Kenya And Uganda Hit By Power Blackout Due To System Disturbance

Due to a system disturbance in the transmission grid, both Kenya and Uganda were hit by a power blackout on May 9. Kenya and Uganda have interconnected powers grids. According to reports, Kenya Power (KPLC.NR) said that the power in both the countries went out around 5:49 local time (0249 GMT).

Power has begun to return to the countries

As per reports, Kenya Power in a statement said that their engineers were working in order to identify and repair the problem so that normal electricity could be restored. The power distributor did not provide any more details about the system disturbance. The statement by Kenya power also apologized to its customers for the inconvenience.

We have lost power supply in the national grid due to a system disturbance which occurred on our transmission network at 5:49AM this morning. Updates on restoration will be issued later. ^KK pic.twitter.com/HOWxKh85af — The Kenya Power & Lighting Company Plc. (@KenyaPower) May 9, 2020

The Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) tweeted out a statement wherein they said that they had lost transmission across the nation and that had caused the nationwide blackout. Uganda has also experienced a nationwide blackout on April 12, 2020, the power outage occurred just before President Museveni was scheduled to address the nation about COVID-19. As a result of the power outage, the president’s address was delayed by approximately an hour. According to reports, power in both Kenya and Uganda have started to restore power in phases after hours of total blackout.

@UmemeLtd @ERA_Uganda @UegclOfficial we have lost transmission across the Nation which has caused a nation wide blackout, please bare with us as we investigate the cause and work on restoration. All inconveniences are highly regrettable. — UETCL (@uetcl) May 9, 2020

