Kenya Floods And Landslides Displace Thousands Of People, 194 Dead

Incessant rains resulting in floods and landslides wrecked havoc in Kenya killing nearly 200 people and displacing 100,000, officials reportedly said on May 6. As per reports, the torrential rains have put an adverse effect on the infrastructure. The Kenya Meteorological Department reportedly said heavy rain which started in mid-April is expected to continue in the worst-hit areas in the coming weeks.

READ: Flooding In Kenya Has Killed Nearly 200 In Past 3 Weeks

To ensure no more lives are lost & to reduce possibilities of destruction Government urges people in high risk areas to move to safer areas until situation is stable, build gabions to reduce chances of land slides, plant trees, harvest rain water where possible for future use. — Spokesperson GoK (@SpokespersonGoK) May 6, 2020

GoK Flood interventions: Disease surveillance to determine the nature of medical intervention required in a given area. — Spokesperson GoK (@SpokespersonGoK) May 6, 2020

READ: Kenya Questions Deadly Plane Crash In Somalia That Killed 6

100,000 people displaced

According to the international media reports, residents have had to carry their belongings away from their inundated houses using boats and motorbikes in the Budalangi region situated in western Kenya. Cyrus Oguna, a government spokesperson said on Twitter that over the last three weeks, the floods had displaced nearly 100,000 people. He also said that the floods has resulted in complicating the efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus disease that has killed 24 people in the country.

According to the reports, the government is helping the people by providing food and water and has reportedly requested the Ministry of Health to provide them with masks as a precautionary measure.

GoK Flood interventions: Deployment of aircraft for regular aerial surveillance of flooded areas to locate individuals and communities marooned or cut-off due to the raging floods. — Spokesperson GoK (@SpokespersonGoK) May 6, 2020

Eugene Wamalwa, the minister in charge of relations between the regional leadership and the national government reportedly said that the floods and landslides devastated the western Kenya region claiming at least 194 lives. Wamalwa added that 30 people were killed within the last 24 hours. As per the reports, people residing in the downstream areas have been ordered to evacuate as water levels at two major Kenyan dams, Masinga and Turkwel, were unprecedentedly high.

READ: Kenya: With No Food, Woman Boils Stones To Make Kids Believe She’s Preparing Meal

READ: Virus Testing At Kenya Uganda Border Causes Jams

(Image Credits: AP)