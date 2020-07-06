Kenya To Reopen International Flights From August 1 After Months-long COVID-19 Lockdown

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on July 6 announced the reopening of the country in a phased manner after nearly four months of strict lockdown. Kenyatta during a live televised address on Monday said, people from in and out of the country will be able to travel on international flights from August 1, and domestic travel from the capital Nairobi will also resume. Kenyatta, however, said that curfew from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. will remain for another 30 days. Kenyatta also warned that the reopening was conditional as another wave will force the authorities to impose the lockdown again.

The Kenyan president also announced the reopening of temples but with a capacity not exceeding 100 people at a time. Kenyatta further urged citizens to maintain social distancing norms and wear face masks at public places. He also requested them to avoid non-essential travels and to practice unconditional precautionary measures. Kenyatta said that have health experts have advised him on the reopening saying that the country has reached a level of preparedness where it can allow people to resume businesses as usual.

COVID-19 in Kenya

According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, Kenya has recorded 7,886 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, of which over 160 people have lost their lives. The infection and mortality rate in the East African country is comparatively lower than other nations on the continent such as South Africa, Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, and Cameroon. Kenya has been gravely affected by the coronavirus lockdown with over 3,00,000 people reported a loss of job amid the pandemic. Meanwhile, the world has recorded over 11.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 5,34,000 deaths.

