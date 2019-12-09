Kenyan Police Arrested Nairobi Governor, Set To Face Graft Charges

Nairobi's Governor Mike Sonko has been arrested by police and is due to be charged on Monday. The Governor is due to be charged with crimes related to corruption and other economic activities. In response, the Kenyan police have sealed off the courts after Sonko's supporters threatened protests.

Arrested on corruption charges

After Sonko's arrest on Friday, the police have set up barriers on streets leading to the courts as well as diverted traffic in anticipation of trouble. Sonko's supporters have called for protests following his arrest. Sonko is a member of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ruling Jubilee Party. In a statement that was released on Sunday after his arrest, Sonko claimed that his arrest was a politically motivated scheme and that he is a law-abiding citizen, he also added that his followers and supporters should maintain calm and not do anything that would harm the peace.

MY PERSONAL STATEMENT



In the last three months, I have been summoned by the EACC four record times, where I have faithfully honoured all the summons.



Check link for details.https://t.co/R5RLYkLbT1 pic.twitter.com/CXSTy8XgGB — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) December 8, 2019

Sanko who was elected Governor in 2017, is known for his glitzy lifestyle and flashy clothes. The Kenyan Police had been forced to use tear gas to disperse Sonko's supporters when he was first interviewed by the anti-corruption office in November.

Mbuvi Gideon Kioko Wam Mike Sonko commonly known as Mike Sonko or simply Sonko was born in Mombasa in 1975, Mike Sonko rose to prominence when he was elected as the Member of Parliament for Makadara Constituency, Kenya at the age of 35. He has an honorary degree of excellence from European Digital University (EDU) on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, in recognition of his goodwill and contribution to the community.

