WATCH: Woman With Nerves Of Steel Rescues 20 Kg Python In Kerala, Calls It 'Baccha'

In a video that has been shared by Calling Sehmat author Harinder Sikka on Twitter, a woman is seen rescuing a snake in Kerala and calling her 'baccha' after the resue. In the video, Vidya Raju is seen holding the reptile by the head in a lawn in a residential complex in Ernakulam. She is also assisted by two men who held the reptile by its tail.

Applauded for valour

20 Kg python caught alive by wife of senior Navy officer.

Leave aside women, wonder how many men can show such guts.

I love my Navy. pic.twitter.com/6XNUBvE7MU — Harinder S Sikka (@sikka_harinder) December 11, 2019

Raju, who handled the snake with great care is married to a senior naval officer, as per the Tweet. She, along with her family, reside in Tarangini apartments in Ernakulam, where the 20kg python was found. Raju routinely assists in the rescue of reptiles. The video shows her visibly unafraid of the snake. She has received praise from people for showing great skill in capturing the reptile and later putting it in a bag, all the time showing great empathy towards the creature. A user wrote woh stree hai, kuch bhi kar sakti hai, while other user wrote that the American television presenter Bear Grylls needs to learn something from her. See the reactions here:

This is amazing.. how this wonder woman calls a huge 20Kg python 'baccha' (my child) and put it in a bag while scolding the men around her 'not to just watch and take pictures'. Salute https://t.co/PTkaaGRSLH — Atom🇮🇳 (@anu_handoo) December 12, 2019

She comforts the python by saying "bachha". Courage with empathy. https://t.co/L7iBGIvTu0 — Kashish Shah (@quantum_kashish) December 12, 2019

she is definitely a wildlifer. i can say it by just seeing the way she is talking to the python. "Baccha" loved it. 🐍😇 — Renuka Rana (@ranarenuka) December 12, 2019

She clearly knows what she is doing. She seems to have the knowledge and experience. — Goonj (@gunjanm) December 12, 2019

