WATCH: Woman With Nerves Of Steel Rescues 20 Kg Python In Kerala, Calls It 'Baccha'

Rest of the World News

A Kerela woman who rescued a 20kg python is receiving praises from netizens. In a video, she is seen rescuing a snake & calling it 'baccha' during the rescue

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kerala

In a video that has been shared by Calling Sehmat author Harinder Sikka on Twitter, a woman is seen rescuing a snake in Kerala and calling her 'baccha' after the resue. In the video, Vidya Raju is seen holding the reptile by the head in a lawn in a residential complex in Ernakulam. She is also assisted by two men who held the reptile by its tail.

Applauded for valour 

Read: Kerala CM Says State Won't Accept Citizenship Amendment Bill, Calls It 'unconstitutional'

Read: Kerala Opens World’s First Marine Cemetery In Kozhikode

Raju, who handled the snake with great care is married to a senior naval officer, as per the Tweet. She, along with her family, reside in Tarangini apartments in Ernakulam, where the 20kg python was found. Raju routinely assists in the rescue of reptiles. The video shows her visibly unafraid of the snake. She has received praise from people for showing great skill in capturing the reptile and later putting it in a bag, all the time showing great empathy towards the creature. A user wrote woh stree hai, kuch bhi kar sakti hai, while other user wrote that the American television presenter Bear Grylls needs to learn something from her. See the reactions here:

Read: Kerala Gay Couple Wanted To Show It Was 'normal' After Pre-wedding Shoot Creates Stir

Read: Kerala: Welfare Committee To Hear Case Where A Woman Gave Up Her Children To The CWC

Published:
