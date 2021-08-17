Kerala's NORKA Requests MEA To Evacuate 41 Malayalees Stranded In Afghanistan

On Tuesday, the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) requested the Ministry of External Affairs to evacuate around 41 Malayalees along with other Indian nationals, waiting to return to India. The request has been made on behalf of family members of the Keralites stranded in Afghanistan. As per an ANI report, the department in its letter requested the early evacuation of 41 Malayalees stranded in Afghanistan. "Some of the messages received here in Kerala stated that Taliban are verifying the identity of the stranded Indians & are taking away their passports," the letter reads.

C-17 brings back Indian nationals from Kabul

Meanwhile, IAF's C-17 aircraft carrying nearly 150 Indian nationals from Kabul landed in Jamnagar at 11:20 AM on Tuesday. The aircraft carried several Indian Embassy officials and a few of those working in Afghanistan. On-ground visuals brought exclusively by Republic Media Network show smiling faces as some of them interacted with media and received a warm welcome. The IAF plane will be refuelled and head to Ghaziabad's Hindan Air Force Station, from where they will leave for their respective states.

The Indian Embassy staff and their families had safely left Kabul today morning amid concerns over their safety following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan continued. The development was notified as evacuation operations recommenced at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. On the other hand, sources indicated that the other Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan are secure and repatriated in a day or two.

India ramps up the evacuation process

On Monday, MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated, "We are in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities. We will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan. There are also a number of Afghans who have been our partners in the promotion of our mutual developmental, educational and people-to-people endeavors. We will stand by them."

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar also revealed that he is continuously monitoring the situation in Kabul and urged everyone to provide accurate information about Indians stuck there at a dedicated phone number and mobile number of the MEA Afghanistan Cell. Moreover, Jaishankar revealed that he would raise concerns about the situation in Afghanistan during his engagements at the United Nations on August 18 and 19.

