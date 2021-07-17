Keta-e-Khas Afghan: All About The Elite Forces Fighting Taliban In Afghanistan

Amid growing tensions in Afghanistan, Republic Media Network takes you inside the camp of Keta-e-Khas Afghan. The most elite and educated forces of Afghanistan, Keta-e-Khas Afghan have the capability of launching the most dangerous operations day and night against the enemy. They have been deployed all over the country presently, as Afghanistan is facing its most challenging clashes, with the Taliban intensifying their attacks with each passing day and the foreign interference in the matter proving to be of little help.

In a ceremony on Saturday, at least 150 elite forces graduated from a 16-week course, and are going to be deployed in war zones as soon as possible according to officials. During the ceremony, Halid Amiri, the KKA Commander said, "Today, as these new recruits would join the war, we assure our nation that we would fight for the honor and dignity of Afghans."

Afghan Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammadi, who was present at the event, thanking the forces said," As we have shouted for peace the enemy has chosen war, and their violence has escalated all over the country. We must say that there is no solution without a political settlement in the country, as is well known by the enemy, so once again we call on the return to peace talks. If that does not work, they will be removed from the geography of this land."

Talks between Taliban, Afghanistan continue

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, a senior delegation of the Afghan government and the Taliban representatives met again for high-stakes negotiations as violence continues to escalate on the ground in Afghanistan. The two sides have been meeting on and off for months in Doha, however, the talks have lost momentum as a string of battlefield gains by the armed group has coincided with foreign forces finalizing their withdrawal from Afghanistan.

According to reports, the militants have successfully captured over two-thirds of the country including an arc of a territory from the Iranian border in the west to the frontier with China on the other side of the country. They have also captured five districts in Herat. This can be seen as the Taliban inching closer to re-establish the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan, now that the US and NATO troops are almost out of the Central Asian country.

The Taliban has, however, agreed to a ceasefire for three months, but only in return for the release of 7,000 militants that have been imprisoned in Afghanistan.