Kevin Spacey Settles Sexual Assault Case Months After Accuser Died

Hollywood award-winning actor Kevin Spacey settled a sexual harassment case brought against him by an unnamed massage therapist, months after the death of accuser. According to media reports, the settlement terms between the 60-year-old actor and the accuser’s son have not been revealed.

The masseuse had accused Spacey of attacking him during a massage session in Malibu and complained that the actor groped his genitals and attempted to kiss him. The court allowed the accuser’s son, the special administrative officer of his estate, to appear as a defendant in litigation. Both parties came to an agreement to dismiss the lawsuit with an addendum that it could not be filed again.

Read: Prosecutors Drop Groping Case Against Kevin Spacey

Several cases of sexual assault against Spacey

Spacey has been accused of several sexual misconducts and one of them was Norwegian author Ari Behn, who committed suicide on December 25. Behn was also a former spouse of Princess Maertha Louise and had written a book on mental health. The former couple had three daughters Maud Angelica Behn, Leah Isadora Behn (born 2005), Emma Tallulah Behn before getting separated in 2016. A year later, Behn revealed that he was sexually assaulted by Spacey in 2007 at a nightclub during the afterparty for the Nobel Peace Prize concert.

Read: US Accuser Drops Civil Suit Against Kevin Spacey

In another sexual assault case, a young man had accused the actor of shoving his hand into the teen's pants and fondling him in a Massachusetts bar. The accuser, William Little, had claimed that he had the video of the incident on his phone. When Spacey's defence team demanded the video, Little said that he had handed it over to police investigators and had not seen it since then.

In July 2019, Little decided to drop the lawsuit and filed for a "voluntary dismissal" of the civil complaint in Superior Court in Nantucket, Massachusetts. The lawyers didn’t give any reason behind dropping the lawsuit but it was speculated that there was a possible private settlement or the accuser’s desire to not risk his odds in a separate criminal case.

Read: Kevin Spacey Denies Indecent Assault In Groping Case

Read: Revealed: The Fate Of Alleged Sex Offender Kevin Spacey’s Character In ‘House Of Cards’ Final Season

(With inputs from Agencies)