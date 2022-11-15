LIVE: Global Population Touches 8 Billion; Here's The UN Estimates For The Coming Decades

In a key milestone, the world's population reached 8 billion people on Tuesday as per United Nations estimates. The latest projections suggest that the global population might touch around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050 and 10.4 billion in 2100. According to the annual World Population Prospects report released a day earlier, the global population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950, falling to less than 1% in 2020. While it took 12 years for the global population to grow from 7 to 8 billion, it may take 15 more years to reach 9 billion.

More than half of the projected increase in global population up to 2050 will be concentrated in 8 countries- Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and Tanzania. As of 2022, two of the most populous regions in the world were in Asia. The UN suggests that India will surpass China as the world's most populous nation in 2023. UN Secretary General António Guterres stated, "The milestone is an occasion to celebrate diversity and advancements while considering humanity's shared responsibility for the planet".

What does the latest UN report say?

The World Population Prospects report projected that the world's population is set to reach a peak of around 10.4 billion people during the 2080s and will remain at that level until 2100. Maintaining that sustained high fertility and rapid population growth pose a challenge, it affirmed that achieving SDGs is likely to hasten the transition towards lower fertility and slower population growth. It also urged countries to invest in access to healthcare, quality education and opportunities for productive employment to maximize the potential benefits of the demographic dividend.

"In most countries of sub-Saharan Africa, as well as in parts of Asia and Latin America and the Caribbean, the share of population at working ages (between 25 and 64 years) has been increasing in recent years thanks to reductions in fertility. This shift in the age distribution provides a time-bound opportunity for accelerated economic growth known as the 'demographic dividend'," the report mentioned. It advised nations with ageing populations to improve the sustainability of social security and pension systems and by establishing a universal healthcare system.