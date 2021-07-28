Key Taliban Insurgent Killed In Clashes With Afghanistan Forces In Jawzjan

A key member of the Taliban has been reportedly killed in the clashes in Afghanistan, according to local media reports. Taliban insurgent Mullah Shafiq has been killed in clashes with the Afghanistan security forces in Jawzjan province on Tuesday, TOLO News reported, citing an official. He was allegedly killed after he led terrorists to attack security outposts at the Shebrghan-Mazai highway, a spokesperson for provincial governor Mohammad Reza Ghafoori stated.

"Mullah Shafiq was involved in insurgency activities against government forces in Faizabad district in the province and he was trying to destabilize the district," Ghafoori said, as per news agency ANI

Over 1500 Taliban insurgents killed: ANDSF

Over the last week, Afghanistan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) have managed to launch successful counter-strikes and have taken down over 1,500 Taliban militants in the state. “Over 1,520 Taliban insurgents were killed and more than 800 injured in a total of 154 military operations conducted over the last one week," ANDSF spokesperson General Ajaml Omar Shinwarai said. Giving further details of the operation, the general added that a total of 1,528 insurgents were killed during operations conducted in 20 provinces. Sixteen militants were also taken hostages, Shinwarai said as reported by ANI.

The Afghan security forces which have been launching counter-operations have also managed to push back the Taliban from the Nirjab district of Kapisa province. In another win, the ANDSF have been successful in re-capturing the Kaldar district of Afghanistan's Balkh province. General Shinwarai informed that a large number of ANDSF operations were suspended in order to prevent civilian casualties in the country however, the shift in the stance of the forces to 'offensive' was helping them recapture regions under Taliban control.

"The forces have been out of defensive stance and are currently in an offensive one. During the operations conducted in 20 provinces, 16 terrorists were taken hostages," he added. The Aghan defence operations include land operations, airstrikes, and artillery shells.

(With Agency Inputs)