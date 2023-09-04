Khalistan Referendum Event In Canada School Cancelled Over Gun Posters

The proposed Khalistan referendum event scheduled to take place at Tamanwis Secondary School on September 10 has been officially canceled. The school authorities have cancelled the event, citing violation of rental agreement as the reason. The authorities took the decision as the poster for the referendum event carried images of an AK-47 machine gun and a kirpan.

The Canadian authorities had granted permission to the organisers of Khalistan referendum to conduct the event at the Tamanawis Secondary School in Surrey town in British Columbia, despite concerns from the Indo-Canadian community. However, the Surrey District School Board said that it had to withdraw the permission as the organisers violated the rental agreement. The board’s release read that it “cancelled a community rental of one of our schools due to a volition of our rental agreement.”

Clarifying that the school does not oppose any political voice, the school released a statement, emphasising that the school had an objection to the use of images of weapons on the poster of the event and had asked the organisers for amendments. “Promotional materials for the event featured images of our school, alongside images of a weapon. Despite repeated attempts to address the issue, the event organisers failed to remove these concerning images, and materials continued to be posted throughout Surrey and on social media,” said Ritinder Matthew, the Surrey school board’s associate director.

"As a school district, our primary mission is to provide quality education and support to our students and ensure a safe environment for our school communities. Our agreements, policies and guidelines, including those for rentals, support our district in creating a safe environment for our community. Anyone renting our facilities must adhere to this. Our decision is in no way an endorsement of, or criticism of, any political position. We have communicated the cancellation to the event organisers and have initiated the refund process for any payments made in connection with the rental," Matthew added.

The controversial poster.

Earlier, the event was being opposed by the Indo-Canadian community along with 40 other societies. The communities had another major issue with the event apart from it challenging India’s territorial sovereignty, as the poster featured Hardip Singh Nijjar and Talwinder Singh Parmar. Parma has been held guilty for being the mastermind of the Air India flight terrorist bombing, while Nijjar was a Khalistan sympathiser, who was shot dead in June this year in the parking lot of Surrey’s Guru Nanak Sikh Gurudwara.

The post also featured the name of separatist organisation Sikh for Justice (SFJ), which had organised a referendum on September 18, 2022. SFJ has been banned in India as it advocates for carving out a separate country from Punjab with the name of Khalistan. India has time and again informed the Canadian authorities over its displeasure over Canadian territory being used for anti-India activities.



Ahead of the G20 summit, India has also seen miscreants painting pro-Khalistani slogans on the walls of metro stations in the national capital. Pro-Khalistan grafitti and slogans were painted at more than five metro stations in Delhi on August 27. The Delhi police have made some arrests in the case; however, the matter is still under investigation.

– With inputs from Amandeep Dixit