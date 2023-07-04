Khalistani Extremists Threaten Indian Envoys In Australia After Consulate Attack In US

Khalistan supporters have stirred unrest across the world following the recent killing of leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In Australia, several senior Indian envoys encountered grave threats with images of them being circulated on social media with the title: “Faces of Shaheed Nijjar’s killers in Australia.”

According to The Australia Today, the miscreants have demanded “decisive action” against Manpreet Vohra, the High Commissioner of India in Australia, and Dr Sushil Kumar, the Consulate General of India in Melbourne. Speaking to the outlet on the condition of anonymity, one Indian official said that it is essential to strongly censure such acts by disruptive elements.

“We all should condemn this terror, Melbourne is the third best city to live in and here the democratic values and harmony of the community are being destroyed by few," the unnamed official said, adding that Indian authorities have gotten in touch with their Australian counterparts to deal with the serious issue.

Khalistani extremists target Indian consulate

The incident comes on the heels of Khalistani extremists setting fire to the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, US, on the morning of Sunday. The violent act sparked a response from the US State Department which said on Twitter that it "strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco."

"Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the US is a criminal offence," the department added. The recent incidents come after Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist and head of the Militant organisation Khalistan Tiger Force, was shot dead in Canada in June during a bout of infighting between Khalistani groups.

In the wake of the events, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar told reporters on Monday that Khalistanis must "not be given space". "We have requested our partner countries like Canada, the US, the UK and Australia where sometimes Khalistani activities happen, not to give space to the Khalistanis. Because their (Khalistanis) radical, extremist thinking is neither good for us nor them nor our relations," he said.