Kidnappers Release One Hostage Out Of Four In Papua New Guinea

A woman, who was taken hostage in Papua New Guinea (PNG), has been released, reported The Guardian. However, local researchers and an Australian professor have still been held by an armed group in the country’s remote highlands. The three hostages have been believed to be in reasonable health even after difficult terrain conditions, as per the media reports.

“The release of one female Papua New Guinean captive is a positive outcome, and negotiations continue for the safe release of the remaining two female Papua New Guineans and the male New Zealand citizen,” said David Manning, the commissioner of police in a statement.

An armed group in the country’s remote highlands kidnapped a university professor, who has New Zealand citizenship but is an Australian resident, on February 19. The professor was conducting studies near Mount Bosavi with University of Papua New Guinea graduates and guides.

PNG kidnapping

After the armed group kidnapped these PNG residents, kidnappers demanded payment from the PNG and Australian governments. According to the assistant police commissioner for Western End, John Kale, they moved the hostages between villages in the area, as per the media report. Further, he shared his concern that there might be a possibility that the hostages could be moved again through villages and thick forests. For this hostage situation, negotiations have been processed “to seek a peaceful resolution”. However, the commissioner of police, Manning said: "The abductors will be met with a 'swift security response' if anyone held captive is harmed." Further he added: "Failure to comply and resisting arrest could cost these criminals their lives”.

Further, commissioner of police also warned social media users and administrators of social media platforms to refrain from posting false information about the security operation. While talking about the operation, Manning said that missionaries have been continuing to work with police on the ground and have spoken to the professor via satellite phone.